Support Perrysburg kids!

A group of about 10 kids over on Broad Street in Perrysburg, Ohio, so enthusiastically enjoyed their (cheap) portable basketball hoop that it has met an untimely death just before summer, much to their dismay: sadly, it’s broken.



As a Perrysburg community project for $500, we’d love to replace that hoop with a more substantial one. While they have access to the Perrysburg Heights Community Association, they love playing basketball in their own neighborhood.



As summer activity, basketball is a source of great enjoyment & healthy activity for tweens/teens. These kids do not have many resources so we are hoping to make this GiveSendGo project successful.



