Fr James De Oreo Defense of Reputation

Protection of the Church and her priests is of paramount importance. In rare instances, this requires actions against leaders who refuse this protection. Such a situation has arisen. Despite overwhelming evidence that Fr. DeOreo was falsely accused in 2021 of misconduct and defamed, resulting in him successfully litigating the protection of his reputation; his Bishop individually – and through various representatives of the Diocese – has perpetuated the false statements publicly, actively undermined Fr. DeOreo, and deceived the public. This warrants a strong public response in order to protect the Church and her priests.

Consequently, with a heavy heart, Fr. DeOreo is forced to file suit against his own diocese to publish a retraction of the false and deceptive statements. Here are Fr. DeOreo’s own words:

In order to carry out this defense of my good name, seek justice for the damage done to it, and protect the rights and dignity of priests, I need your financial assistance. Every dollar will go directly to a trust held by my lawyers for legal costs alone. Any excess funds will be subsequently placed in a trust that will fund other priests who lack the financial means to defend their good name in the civil forum.

The damage was done publicly, in the civil forum, affecting every aspect of my life – not just my priesthood. Therefore, the recourse I seek is also in that forum. This precedent was set by St. Paul himself in Acts of the Apostles – having recourse to the civil authorities and his Roman citizenship to preserve his life (Acts 16-37-38; Acts 22:25-26; Acts 25:10-11).

Even now, if at any moment, the Bishop proclaims publicly what he has already testified to under oath, namely, there is not a single instance or piece of evidence which shows any misconduct or wrongdoing, I will happily enter negotiations with the Bishop and the diocese to bring litigation to an immediate conclusion.

I am not without hope – far from it. With so many priests and the people of God who have stood by me when I needed it the most, I have already received far more than I could have possibly imagined. Most importantly, the Lord and His Blessed Mother have been so present to me that regardless of outcome, my life has found its true purpose and destiny in Christ. “Commit your life to the Lord, trust in him and he will act; so that your justice breaks forth like the light, and your cause like the noon-day sun” (Psalm 37:5-6). Amen.

I ask you to pray continually for the Bishop and his priests. I ask your prayers that I proceed on the right path, according to God’s will. Regarding this right path, I humbly pray in the words of St. Joan of Arc, “If I be not in it, I pray God place me there; if I be in it, I pray God keep me so!”



