Support MiniTink

MiniTink🧚‍♂️:

Well, it all stems back to 2022-2023. I have been living with my best friend, and she was taking care of her step dad, who has dementia. Her step dad sister had control of his money. She didn't pay his rent for a couple of months. Also, my friends son committed suicide so we had to deal with all that. We just weren't able to make his rent up with having to pay for the funeral and all. Anyway, we got evicted. I was able to find a new place right away. We lived there for 15 months. Her step dad was getting worse and worse. He was unable to control his bodily functions. We had been telling his sister he needed to be in a nursing home for 3 years. She did nothing. the rental company came for an inspection, and it was not a good day. Anyway, the place smelled cause we were in the middle of cleaning up his latest mess. So they refused to renew our lease. Now, because of the eviction, no one would rent to us. So, the 3 of us lived in a motel for a while. Since his sister wasn't helping out or doing anything to get him placed, we decided to drive him to Illinois where she lives. We went to the police station and they sent him to the hospital and they contacted his sister. We drove back here to Maryland cause my friend works here. Anyway, I am on SSD. We have been living in my car for about 6 months. As it turns out, being homeless is not cheap. We were able to get a YMCA membership 70% off, so we go there every day to take showers. While she is at work me and my dog and I stay in the car till she gets off work. This way, I am not wasting gas trying to find somewhere to go while she is at work. She works at Food Lion. She usually closes the store at least 3 or more nights a week.

Anyway, that is my story. It sucks but it is what it is.