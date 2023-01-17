Support LPVP

Raised:
CAD $727
Campaign funds will be received by Benoit Latreille
Hello Frenz!
This is for the one time donation instead of a monthly like Patreon, to help me and the channel out in paying for the internet and the Bitchute monthly payment. (100$ a month total)
I thank you ahead of time for your donation in keeping the channel a float and if we go over the amount (100$) I'll start investing in merch of the channel.
God bless :)
LPVP
Nice to see the Saturday vids again.
Thanks for another batch of great vids. This is mahalo321.
Paying it forward for Saturday. I'm Mahalo321 on Bitchute.
Thanks for the content.
I'm mahalo321 on Bitchute. Thanks for a great Saturday dump of vids.
great seeing you on Rumble!
A little gas money
Thanks for the fun vids.
Splendid Stuff
Jimmy Dean: Godspeed the Canucks emigrating to the USA!
Thanks, I always appreciate the work & effort you do.
Great stuff!
Just saw you had GiveSendGo, on Bitchute. Good vids. Keep 'em coming and enjoy the rest of your Sabbath!
Thank you
Thanks for the quality content!
Maingear80 -from BitChute. Thank you for all of your hard work on the videos! - Justin
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.