Support LPVP

Hello Frenz!

This is for the one time donation instead of a monthly like Patreon, to help me and the channel out in paying for the internet and the Bitchute monthly payment. (100$ a month total)

I thank you ahead of time for your donation in keeping the channel a float and if we go over the amount (100$) I'll start investing in merch of the channel.

God bless :)

Richard Evans
$ 15.00 CAD
1 month ago

Nice to see the Saturday vids again.

Rick Evans
$ 15.00 CAD
6 months ago

Thanks for another batch of great vids. This is mahalo321.

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 CAD
7 months ago

Rick Evans
$ 10.00 CAD
8 months ago

Paying it forward for Saturday. I'm Mahalo321 on Bitchute.

Rick Evans
$ 20.00 CAD
9 months ago

Thanks for the content.

Rick Evans
$ 10.00 CAD
10 months ago

I'm mahalo321 on Bitchute. Thanks for a great Saturday dump of vids.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
11 months ago

great seeing you on Rumble!

Rick Evans
$ 10.00 CAD
1 year ago

A little gas money

Mahalo
$ 10.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thanks for the fun vids.

Jimmy Dean
$ 25.00 CAD
1 year ago

Splendid Stuff

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Jimmy Dean: Godspeed the Canucks emigrating to the USA!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thanks, I always appreciate the work & effort you do.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Great stuff!

Jimmy Dean
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

pb
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Just saw you had GiveSendGo, on Bitchute. Good vids. Keep 'em coming and enjoy the rest of your Sabbath!

Unknown Katath
$ 30.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thank you

SLADE
$ 20.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thanks for the quality content!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Maingear80 -from BitChute. Thank you for all of your hard work on the videos! - Justin

