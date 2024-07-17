Support Kelly's Crucial Surgery & Recovery

My close friend and vocalist, Kelly, is having life-changing surgery she's needed for over 20 years. Kelly and I have performed together since 2016. I'm deeply concerned about how this could affect her, her career and her incredible singing voice. She's traveling to Atlanta, Georgia for major excision surgery with world-renowned Dr. Ken Sinervo at the Centers for Endometriosis Care. The surgery will remove Endometriosis from multiple organs, including her uterus, ovaries, pelvic floor, stomach, intestines, bladder, bowels, appendix, and possibly diaphragm. Kelly is a self-employed singer, and the financial burden of out-of-network medical expenses and lost productivity will be substantial. Your prayers and donations would tremendously help her during this time.

Kelly's Story:

"My journey with Endometriosis/Adenomyosis has been very long and challenging, causing insurmountable pain and discomfort for over 20 years of my life. With my upcoming surgery, I feel so blessed to see some light at the end of the tunnel! For years, I truly believed that living in chronic pain was my only option.

This 22-year journey began with the onset of puberty and grew more debilitating with each passing year. I stopped at nothing to solve the pain crisis that became my daily life. I spent years seeking expert specialists across the country, seeing countless doctors, and trying every recommended pill, procedure, and surgery, to no avail.

I received a diagnosis of Adenomyosis in 2009, the only suggested solutions were birth control pills, antidepressants, nerve medications, and nerve/muscle injections. In 2015, I received an Endometriosis diagnosis. Even 6 years later, doctors only recommended more trial and error with birth control meds/pills. No doctor treated these conditions seriously, or even considered them to be the root cause of my severe pelvic pain. Each surgery recommended to solve my pain only worsened it. As my 20s and early 30s progressed, my body weakened. I was also then diagnosed with Crohn's and Thyroid disease, further compounding and complicating my abdominal discomfort and severe muscle pain.

It is my greatest hope that with the removal of the destructive Endometrial tissue throughout my body, I can finally experience a much better quality of life, I'll be able to sing with ease again, and my other health problems will be less severe without the chronic inflammatory Endo pain."

About Endometriosis:

Endometriosis is a whole-body chronic condition that can have a profound impact on the lives of those affected. The disease, which causes tissue similar to the uterine lining to grow outside the uterus, can lead to a wide range of debilitating symptoms that can greatly diminish an individual's quality of life. For many with endometriosis, the pain can be all-consuming, affecting every aspect of their daily routine. Simple tasks like going to work, attending school, or even socializing with friends and family can become incredibly difficult.

Due to the general lack of awareness and understanding of the disease, it often can take nearly a decade for a woman to receive a proper Endometriosis/Adenomyosis diagnosis. Many women report having upwards of 4 or more surgeries before the disease is fully excised, which is why finding an expert surgeon in this field is critical for patients like Kelly. Beyond physical pain, endometriosis can also take a significant toll on mental health. The constant struggle with symptoms, combined with the uncertainty of the disease's progression, can lead to anxiety, depression, and emotional exhaustion. Many individuals with endometriosis report feeling isolated, misunderstood and dismissed by others, further compounding their emotional distress. The impact of endometriosis extends beyond the individual, affecting their loved ones and society as a whole. Friends and family may experience stress and helplessness as they watch their loved one suffer, and the financial burden of medical expenses and lost productivity can be substantial.

More information about endometriosis can be found at the Center for Endometriosis Care website, which is dedicated to providing comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for those affected by this often misunderstood and underdiagnosed condition, as well as promoting research, education, and awareness.



