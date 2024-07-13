Support for Julie’s Recovery

Our beautiful, healthy, and loving mom had a brain aneurysm rupture that evolved into a hemorrhagic stroke.

Since discovering the aneurysm/ stroke on Saturday July 6, mom has undergone 4 brain surgeries and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit under constant care.

It is incredibly difficult to believe this is happening and it is truly a miracle of God that she is alive.

The recovery has fluctuated up and down, with moments of both instability and improvement. We know she will recover as God is with her, she is strong, and she is under excellent care.

We want mom to focus only on her healing/ recovery as she becomes more lucid.

If you would like to contribute financially to her recovery, we would truly appreciate your generosity as we prepare to handle her finances.

She pours love into her many roles: mom, grandma, sister, daughter, friend, and nurse. We love her so much and pray she can make a full recovery.

Thank you in advance. Feel free to text/call us at anytime to check-in on our mom.

Love her kids,

Nicole, Kristen, Thomas, and Jacob







