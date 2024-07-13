Support for Julie’s Recovery

Raised:
Our beautiful, healthy, and loving mom had a brain aneurysm rupture that evolved into a hemorrhagic stroke.
Since discovering the aneurysm/ stroke on Saturday July 6, mom has undergone 4 brain surgeries and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit under constant care.
It is incredibly difficult to believe this is happening and it is truly a miracle of God that she is alive.
The recovery has fluctuated up and down, with moments of both instability and improvement. We know she will recover as God is with her, she is strong, and she is under excellent care.
We want mom to focus only on her healing/ recovery as she becomes more lucid.
If you would like to contribute financially to her recovery, we would truly appreciate your generosity as we prepare to handle her finances.
She pours love into her many roles: mom, grandma, sister, daughter, friend, and nurse. We love her so much and pray she can make a full recovery.
Thank you in advance. Feel free to text/call us at anytime to check-in on our mom.
Love her kids,
Nicole, Kristen, Thomas, and Jacob
I love you Julie and I’m so sorry this happened to you. I’m praying for your healing and I know God will bring you through this! Love, your sister Hailey
All the BEST my friend! Keep happy and kind! Your strength will always be remarkable!
Beautiful Julie! We are all so sad you are going through this. Praying for a complete recovery! Love you and miss you!
Praying for God’s healing in her life .
Sending all the love and prayers for continued healing! Xoxo
Sending prayers of healing Julie. You are such a caring and wonderful nurse. May God continue to watch over you and heal you.
Julie, I am heartbroken learning about your recent health condition and my family and I are praying for you and your loved ones. May you find peace, and some comfort in this trying time. Thank you for being a wonderful nurse and caring so deeply for every patient you encountered.
My Dearest Friend Julie,God is watching over you and He will guide you through this sickness.I am Praying for you for a miracle Healing.I Love and miss you Julie. Get well soon !!!
Praying for your full recovery Julie.
We pray for you and your family everyday Julie. You are a true angel on earth. May God continue to heal you!
Thoughts and prayers are with you. Friend of Janet and Tracey.
Sending prayers for a full and speedy recovery; miss you neighbor!
Abby, I am praying for your sister and your family! Hugs my dear.
Julie, I miss you and I’m praying for a full recovery
