Support Juanita a servant and succorer of many

ABSTRACT (Short & succinct version for your convenience): 43 year-old single woman in need of financial assistance to pursue more vigorous medical care for chronic illness and complications of mycotoxin toxicity (among other compromising infections). She has suffered behind-the-scenes of many for years while continuing to push on herself to serve the LORD and His people but is encountering rapid deterioration that has debilitated her mentally and physically and has prohibited her going out. She is now a shut-in and without resources to curb the degradation let alone find relief and a rebound. As a loyal servant of the Lord Jesus Christ by practice and reputation, and having served the church with her all, holding nothing back, we, her friends, put her before you with request for a collective effort to serve her as one of Christ’s sickbed loved ones. Firstly, please pray for her and secondly, if you’re able with any amount, there is a diversity of ways to give – through this site or check/money order or Zelle – please email kingskitchen14 @ gmail.com (no spaces) for more information.

FOR FURTHER INTRODUCTION AND INFORMATION :

Meet Ms. Juanita Vernon! Shh…this is an effort of her friends seeking intervention for our dear sister in her health crisis and unbeknownst to her. (Be assured that ALL gifts will go directly to Juanita for the use intended and solicited.)

Juanita Vernon is a 43-year-old single woman who has walked with the LORD for some 3 decades, living with and serving multiple families while experiencing the cascading of her own health through chronic illness. We are at a point where we are desperate to slow the regression. The last decade especially has seen Juanita reduced from daily physical activity and attendance at every church service and event to where she is house-bound, unable to go out; unable to partake in the normalcies of life. There are a plethora of issues or symptoms at play that encompass her frail condition; among them, chronic fatigue – think extreme fatigue, the kind that makes one cry involuntarily, constant pain and infection, bodily and mental dysfunction with significant memory loss and cognitive decline. She must maintain a very low profile as public exertion taxes the systems of her body (endocrine and nervous systems) resulting in being put out of commission for a lengthy recovery room bound.

Juanita suffers from the ravages of long-term mold toxicity. She was exposed to various molds and mycotoxins most of her life and it has reached toxic levels beyond what her body can filter and detox efficiently. In a word, it has overcome her. She has described it as, Dying from the inside out. Due to the nature of care needed for mycotoxin detoxification, it generally falls outside of the scope of allopathic medicine and requires a more robust holistic integrative approach. If any reading this appeal suffer from chronic health problems you will readily concur that finding a treatment plan is only half the battle; being able to handle the treatment is quite another thing, and so at this point we are pursuing more experienced, more precise care for Juanita with specialists in mycotoxin detoxification and co-infections. So many avenues have been pursued and come up wanting or that could not be maintained for lack of funding or a full-orbed approach to support her body while detoxing the mycotoxins. In short, we are using pistols in a sniper’s battle. We just do not have the means to go the distance she needs.

The conclusion is that she is in need of funding, especially as travel is involved to the best specialists available on the East Coast (or further? Whatever is permitted by the Lord as we weigh the cost vs. provision). The needs are many, the cost of the specialist center, labs and further testing, medications, supplements, medical supplies, palliative and corrective care, among others. We do not expect instant results but rather to be able to commit and steadily follow an individualized program for her care with a team of doctors and providers who care and will go the distance with her. Her friends are committed to her on the ground to get her where she needs to go and helping her with determining the avenues to pursue from the resources and information gathered through the years. However, we are seeking the Church at large to collectively come together to support her so that we not fall short of pursuing the best care options through to hopeful relief and recovery over the long-term. The point is critical.

We firstly ask for your prayers. She needs care and means to provide for her with direction from the LORD. He that made her and is able to move Heaven and Earth is on His people’s side and we seek to bring His daughter Juanita to your attention that you might be aware of her need and, Remember them that are in bonds, as bound with them; and them which suffer adversity, as being yourselves in the body. (Hebrews 13:3). We go to Him who is also able to save to the uttermost those who come to God through Him, since He always lives to make intercession for them, crying Abba, Father! behold, she whom thou lovest is sick. (Heb. 7:25, John 11:3) And so we beseech you all in Christ Jesus to join with us in breaking up the roof to lower this sweet sister to our Lord’s feet. For we know that this shall turn to her salvation through your prayer, and the supply of the Spirit of Jesus Christ. At very least, we pray His grace be manifest and sufficient to uphold her in her service to Him, even in suffering cheerfully according to His will.

Even so, if you are moved of the LORD to add tangible support to your prayers, we heartily thank you and give glory to God – For the administration of this service not only supplieth the want of the saints, but is abundant also by many thanksgivings unto God…Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift! (2 Corinthians 9:5-15). Any amount, one or more times, will be rejoiced in before God . Please feel free to utilize this site – however, please be advised a small portion is reserved to the payment processor for use of credit card (usually 2.7-2.9%), this is customary of any credit card processor and ALL the rest goes directly to Juanita’s bank account. It is of a surprise nature at this time, but if the Lord brings in funds we wish to direct the site to make the first deposit to her bank account at the end of the year (and subsequent times afterward), at which time we will reveal to her what the Lord has done for her and, Lord willing, offer updates to you. If you prefer another method, please avail yourself of sending a check, money order, or Zelle. Mailed donations will be collected and presented to her at the same time as above (cards are welcome too!). To send via mail please email kingskitchen14 @ gmail.com (no spaces) for instructions.

Thank you for your consideration in helping this godly sister to continue to serve her Lord with gladness as she seeks means she desperately needs, but of which is beyond any one entity to provide, humanly speaking.

NOW, to give you more INFORMATION into who Juanita is and her testimony of commitment to the Lord Jesus: