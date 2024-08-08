Help J6er Josh Pruitt start over after prison

Joshua Pruitt went to the rally in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. He was arrested shortly thereafter and was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison in August of 2022.

Josh is one of the many January 6 defendants who has lost everything, including his family. He is from the District of Columbia, but will not remain there after his release, as it will be almost impossible for him to find work there. Upon leaving prison, hopefully in early 2025, he plans to relocate to North Carolina to be near family, and to start a new life there. Josh has not seen or spoken with his two children for over a year now, but hopes to find work in NC, and get his own place where his kids can come visit him.

Please do what you can in order to help Josh get back on his feet, and rebuild his life “from the ground up.” Thank you for your generosity!