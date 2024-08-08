Help J6er Josh Pruitt start over after prison

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $330
Campaign funds will be received by Roy Bunger
Joshua Pruitt went to the rally in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. He was arrested shortly thereafter and was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison in August of 2022.
Josh is one of the many January 6 defendants who has lost everything, including his family. He is from the District of Columbia, but will not remain there after his release, as it will be almost impossible for him to find work there. Upon leaving prison, hopefully in early 2025, he plans to relocate to North Carolina to be near family, and to start a new life there. Josh has not seen or spoken with his two children for over a year now, but hopes to find work in NC, and get his own place where his kids can come visit him.
Please do what you can in order to help Josh get back on his feet, and rebuild his life “from the ground up.” Thank you for your generosity!
Hang in there, help is coming in January.
Thank you to Roy for setting up this GSG to support Josh Pruitt. Praying for God’s grace and provision for Josh and his family! God bless you! - California Patriot Family
"Thank you folks for your generosity, may God bless you for your love and faithfulness!" By Roy Bunger
God loves you
"We appreciate your selflessness in donating to Josh's account. Thank you for your kindness and faithfulness!" By Roy Bunger
Josh, may God bless you as you move on and start over!
November 24th, 2024
Sorry I have not given any updates for some time. The election season was very busy for us!
Josh is now scheduled to be released on March 6, 2025. Lord willing, he will be pardoned even before that date, and people have already been in touch with him regarding that! We all praise God for the thoroughness and diligence of the J6 support community. May God bless these men and women, and help their pardons to come through.
Josh will still need help to get back on his feet following release, as he has lost most if not all of his possessions. Thank you for your kindness in supporting him!
August 26th, 2024
Josh now has a release date of May 16th 2025, less than 9 months from now. But, he feels he could go to a halfway house relatively soon. May God bless him and grant him stability, both in his living situation and in his finances, through all of these changes. Thank you again, to all of you, for your support.
(GiveSendGo seems to be having a few minor problems with the administration of their site, I cannot personally thank each and every giver since your name does not show up on the proper page. Your donations have gone through successfully, no worries about that, it's just that I'm trying to express personal thanks and have not yet been able to, for at least one of you generous donors. I'm sure they'll fix it soon.)
August 20th, 2024
Josh would like to share the following with all of you who care about the plight of the J6ers, and who read this:
...Thanks to everyone for their support, it has been other patriots' letters and support that have helped me get through this very tough time in my life. I look forward to getting out and continuing these friendships, and to hopefully meet some new like minded people in North Carolina, in the area that I am relocating to.
