Support Rav Arora's Independent Journalism

Hi everyone,

Inspired by other Substackers, I've made a donation page here for those who'd like to support without paying for a recurring subscription or feel extra generous (and financially stable) to support young, independent creators like me.

Over the past four years since graduating high school, I have made a name for myself at top legacy media outlets, breaking stories on homicidal violence in Minneapolis following George Floyd, the stunning rise of ethnic minority economic success in the U.S, my view of identity politics as an immigrant from India, mRNA vaccine injuries, and the cancerous influence of pharmaceutical companies on regulatory agencies and legacy media.

Perhaps predictably, the latter two topics I started delving into starting in 2021 resulted in my exclusion in corporate media. Articles on young men injured by the Covid vaccine were not allowed, but I kept pursuing this thread, co-founding my own publication on Substack with Jay Bhattacharya.

My most recent piece exposes another unsurprising collision with mainstream media: my piece on the MAHA movement and RFK Jr. was killed by an outlet shortly after their editorial board condemned RFK Jr.

https://www.illusionconsensus.com/p/top-media-outlet-killed-my-piece

I am committed to remaining independent in my writing on Big Pharma, regulatory capture, mental health and nutrition, free speech, and establishment institutional corruption.

Independent media is hard to generate sustainable revenue in and I've had a hard time paying for bills at home (given I am providing not just for myself but my whole family: mother, younger sister and brother) during a time of familial chaos which I will not publicize. Please consider supporting me to help fund future journalistic investigations untethered from mainstream media which has a lot of money to give, but at the costly price of my conscience and integrity as a truth-seeking writer.

Read my top pieces here:

https://www.illusionconsensus.com/archive?sort=top