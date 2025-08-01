Help Holly Recover From Ohio Mob Attack Official

Help Holly Recover From Cincinnati Attack





This is Holly’s only official, personally authorized fundraiser. 100% of all proceeds go to the victim for medical, legal, security and loss of work expenses due to the attack.





Holly is a single, working-class mother who was brutally beaten unconscious by a violent mob of thugs in downtown Cincinnati. Holly now suffers from a severe concussion and hemorrhaging. Holly can no longer work due to the injuries and is currently having to live in an undisclosed secure location due to threats on her life. She has mounting medical and legal bills.





Holly tells me: “I never want any mother or daughter to have to endure this again. I will fight to ensure justice. So help me God.”





Every American should be able to walk the streets of their hometowns safely. In Holly’s case no police were present and no ambulance arrived to help. She had to get to the hospital on her own.





Holly is now recovering from serious injuries and trauma. She’s tough—but she shouldn’t have to face this alone.





Your donation will help cover Holly’s medical bills, lost wages and legal fees as she works to heal and ensure that this never happens again.





Let’s show Holly that she’s not forgotten—and that she’s not alone. Let’s show the world that Americans stand together 🇺🇸