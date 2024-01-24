Please Support Father Belling

Raised:
PLN ZŁ32,364
Campaign funds will be received by Kamil Belling
Father Kamil Belling certainly touched many hearts during his short time with us at Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish in Syracuse, NY. It's no secret that we all miss him very much and his recent departure back to Poland has left many of us yearning for more of those fiery, bold and convicted homilies that are always filled with THE TRUTH. But wait, God has a great plan!
Our awesome God also works in some very mysterious ways! Father Belling has decided to start a social media channel on YouTube, where he can hopefully reach a much larger audience and help bring even more souls closer to our Lord, Jesus Christ and His One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church. As I write, Father Belling is already working on content while he awaits the arrival of his FIVE left-behind boxes of beloved books. (Father Tom K. just shipped these out to Poland earlier this week.)
Now... on to this Fund-raising Campaign. Many of you have asked how we can show Father Belling our appreciation for all he has done for us. I can think of no better way than by supporting his next big endeavor, which is to jump-start this YouTube Channel. Father is going to need a camera, microphone, editing software, etc. If the Holy Spirit is inspiring you to be a part of this new adventure, please prayerfully consider making a contribution to this fund.
Father Belling wishes to express his heartfelt gratitude towards all donors and supporters of his channel by including them and their intentions in all of his First Friday Masses said throughout the year. And may our Lord Jesus repay each one you with abundant blessings both in this life and the next. Amen!
Greetings from Tyler - I enjoyed sharing our memories of you with Mark Dwyer recently. It's a small Catholic world! I hope you can make it down here one day. God bless you and lead you. Adrian
Dear Ks. Belling: I continue to pray daily the Most Holy Rosary for you and your spiritual and material needs.
Remembering you in prayer!
May Our Lord bring you a strong faith, lots of hope and charity. You are always in my prayers.
Dearest Father Kamil..May The Immaculate Conception bring you Hope and Consolation always, but especially now as you are going through this very difficult period. There is the LIGHT OF JESUS at the end of this tunnel!! Always Trust -especially when it seems folly to do so. Your flock 🐑 loves you very much!!
"I can do all things thru Christ, who strengthens me!"
Merry Christmas, Father! Keeping you always in our prayers and in our hearts.
To God be the Glory! Praying for you!
Continuing to pray for your intentions!
Niech Bog Blogoslawi : )
Never, ever forget how much our Lord loves YOU and needs YOU to Shepherd His Flock!
Whoops! Sending what I had intended the first time!
Praise be to the Divine Heart that brought about our salvation. To it be all glory and honor forever and ever. Amen Dear Father Belling…never forget how much you are loved and how grateful we are to have such a beautiful Priest in our lives! “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”
Praying for you!
Blessed Feast of Saint Camillus de Lellis! May he obtain for you all the graces that you need. Praying for you! 400pln = $100 US dollars
Blessed Anniversary of Ordination, Father Kamil! Praying that your day is filled with His abundant blessings and graces! May Our Lady fill you with His peace, joy, and mercy! The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is being offered for you this morning at 8am. May God bless you!
We send you our love and prayers dear Father Belling. You are greatly missed! Most Sacred Heart of Jesus may the whole world burn with love for you!!!
January 3rd, 2025
Good afternoon and Christmas Blessings to you and yours, as we continue to enjoy the Season!
In a Spirit of Thanksgiving to Almighty God, I sit down to write this message today :)
Since my last update just a few short weeks ago, we can see the Lord's Hand at work and our prayers being answered! Father Belling has received word that as early as February, he will hopefully be working again in his priestly ministry with the Institute of the Good Shepherd in Poland. Between now and then, he has permission to travel and come visit his friends and those who love and miss him very much... that's US!
Father has been gifted air travel and will arrive on January 10th, will remain for three weeks, and plans on returning to Poland on January 31st. He will be staying at David B's apartment once again; thank you for your ample generosity, David! As we've done before, let us rally together to make this visit as special as possible for Father Belling. There is definitely a genuine and heart-felt connection we have with him... otherwise, why would he make that enormous journey to Syracuse 3 times in one year? I'm exhausted just thinking about it! :)
As I write these next thoughts, I am reflecting on how our Lord Jesus chose a life of voluntary poverty during His ministry (Luke 9:58). There is no biblical evidence that Jesus was ever paid for his teachings or miracles, His ministry was likely sustained by the donations of His followers: Luke 8:3 "And Joanna the wife of Chusa, Herod's steward, and Susanna, and many others who ministered unto him of their substance".
By no means has Father Belling chosen his current financial situation; but I dare say that our Good Lord will use these sufferings for His Greater Glory! May we respond once again like Joanna and Susanna did when there was a need...
Here are Some Thoughts for Consideration:
I'm certain the Holy Spirit will provide! In one of my recent texts to Father Belling, I prayed that as our Lord Jesus brought 2024 to an end, He would turn the page on this dark chapter in Father's life. I asked Jesus to fill Father Belling's heart with the bright Light of Hope that only HE can provide! Within a few days, Father Belling was sharing the GREAT NEWS I brought to you today!
GOD IS GOOD... ALL THE TIME!
AND ALL THE TIME... GOD IS GOOD!
Here is Father Belling's email address, so you can communicate directly with him while he is here: kbell82@gmail.com.
Please share this great news... forward this email to those you know will love hearing it!
PAX!
Ana
December 18th, 2024
Good morning Brothers & Sisters in Christ, and may you be blessed as we continue journeying thru this season of the Advent of our Lord!
It is DEC 18th... we are one week away from Christmas Day.
Father Belling wrote to me a few days ago and it is with great sadness and concern for him that I return to you for more prayers and help, if possible. He continues without a permanent priestly assignment, his financial resources are melting away, he is having to move from place to place frequently, and is under a great deal of stress, for obvious reasons.
Let us pray for FAITH, IN THE MIDST OF UNCERTAINTY!
You may wonder, "why this delay in receiving his assignment?" All I can say, without divulging too much, is that we need to direct our prayers also towards those in authority over him. Please ask our Heavenly Father to soften their heart... that they might recognize that it is time to release Father Belling from this period of inactivity and re-instate him so that he may continue to serve the people of God, which he was ordained to do!
Let us pray for FAITH, IN THE MIDST OF UNCERTAINTY!
Today's readings tell us how the angel came to St. Joseph in a dream and quieted his fears and concerns over Mary's impending pregnancy. In his quiet righteousness, Joseph chooses to act with compassion and grace in a moment of great uncertainty. Reflecting on Joseph's immediate positive response, how might we respond when God calls us to a different path we weren't expecting? Joseph had his own plans, but God invited him into a different journey. How might we also find the courage to say "yes"?
Let us pray for FAITH, IN THE MIDST OF UNCERTAINTY!
I know it's Christmas, there are so many "planned expenses" this time of the year. Maybe we don't really need to go down that path this year... I pray we are all able to send "a little something" to Father Belling to ease his heart, to ease his suffering, to ease his stress. If so, please don't forget that this site accepts donations in the Polish currency, which is the PLN. So, make sure you make the conversion from dollars to PLN before you enter your numeric amount in. Here is today's conversion rate, with examples of converted values:
1 US Dollar = 4.0621 Polish Zloty.
$50 = 203.11 PLN
$100 = 406.21 PLN
May our Lord continue to bless you and yours with the love of the Infant Jesus! A good friend suggested we pray the Infant of Prague Novena for all of Father Belling's and our own intentions. It can be found here: https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/library/novena-to-the-infant-jesus-of-prague-11875?keyword=&mt=&loc=9005109&n=g&d=c&adp=&cid=8641161795&adgid=90568226081&tid=dsa-19959388920&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAgoq7BhBxEiwAVcW0LFjMko6aGYH24S4xdF8drahZQG5iFVLPiX7xhuF25IkB0oTPg2dRCxoCqMoQAvD_BwE
PAX!
Ana
November 17th, 2024
Praised be Jesus Christ!
Good evening Brothers & Sisters in Christ!
It's hard to believe that in just a couple more months, it will be one year since Father Belling departed to Poland. Even harder to believe is the fact that Father is still awaiting a permanent priestly assignment from his Bishop. He did travel to France to the Good Shepherd Institute's initial meetings / formation, but since returning to Poland, he still does not have a permanent assignment within the Institute. :(
In all humility and Christian charity, may I ask that we rally together once again to offer financial support to our beloved friend, brother in Christ, and above all, our holy priest who continues to find himself in this need?
Certainly, the heavy crosses we bear are meant to bring us closer to our Lord Jesus. And so, we unite ourselves in prayer with Father Belling asking our Lord to provide for his every need, especially his spiritual needs: patience, courage, hope, strength, endurance in affliction, and perseverance in prayer. And remember that when we help others to carry their heavy crosses, that's when Jesus showers us all the more with grace!
Thanking you in advance; my understanding is that Father Belling offers Masses for the intentions of all his benefactors... grace in action, if you ask me! :)
May you all be blessed in the HOLY SPIRIT!
PAX!
Ana
May 14th, 2024
It's been a while since I've shared news on Father Belling via this outlet. Thanks be to God, he was recently accepted by the priestly "Institute of the Good Shepherd", but is not due to begin this journey until some time in the month of June. Father will be traveling to France initially, and then returning to Poland for ministry. Finally, he will be actively working in his priestly ministry after a long period of uncertainty, frustration, and plenty of waiting.
The harsh reality is that as Father has been awaiting this assignment, he has also remained without an income to help meet his monthly financial obligations. I am reaching out in prayer, asking those of you who might be able to assist, to consider doing so now. May our Heavenly Father, who sees everything in secret, bless you abundantly for your generous gifts. Please note, that when you access the donation page on this site, it will automatically display funds in the Polish Zloty (PLN). Here is a link to a website that can help with conversions to the US dollar:
https://www.forbes.com/advisor/money-transfer/currency-converter/usd-pln/?amount=100
As of today, May 14, 2024, this is the exchange rate:
$1 USD = 3.944837 PLN
Again, in a spirit of humility, love and gratitude, I ask our Heavenly Father to repay your generosity in this life and the next!
Pax!
Ana
March 23rd, 2024
PRAISED BE JESUS CHRIST!
May the Holy Spirit fill each and every one of you with His peace, joy and love simply in knowing that we begin the most holy of weeks in our Catholic calendar tomorrow, Palm Sunday. May we enter into the solemnity and beauty of this week with thanksgiving for all that our Lord and Savior has done for each and every one of us.
I have been in frequent contact with Father Belling and ask each of you to continue in fervent prayer for our beloved priest. Father remains without a priestly assignment and this reality is a difficult one to endure for any of Our Lord's priestly ministers. May our Blessed Mother wrap Her Mantle of Protection around Father Belling and may Our Heavenly Father reveal His heavenly plan for him very soon. We make this prayer in the most Holy Name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Amen!
Thank you so much for your patience in awaiting Father's 1st video teaching... it just came out a couple of days ago! For your convenience, here is the link:
https://www.google.com/search?q=youtube+kamil+belling+eucharist&sca_esv=28b7b435234c270f&sxsrf=ACQVn0_rfnGcBNrN1LsBCeRn1SFQQdBjlg%3A1711221663135&source=hp&ei=nyv_ZZWRBobdptQPg4Gf6AU&iflsig=ANes7DEAAAAAZf85r8wSyfM6cQJAFa82dhRjBGEGKYNH&ved=0ahUKEwjV3PG6jYuFAxWGrokEHYPAB10Q4dUDCBc&uact=5&oq=youtube+kamil+belling+eucharist&gs_lp=Egdnd3Mtd2l6Ih95b3V0dWJlIGthbWlsIGJlbGxpbmcgZXVjaGFyaXN0MggQABiABBiiBEiEogFQAFipcHABeACQAQCYAaIBoAHkGaoBBTIzLjExuAEDyAEA-AEBmAIioAK_GcICBBAjGCfCAhEQLhiDARjHARixAxjRAxiABMICERAuGIAEGLEDGIMBGMcBGNEDwgIOEC4YgAQYigUYsQMYgwHCAgsQLhiABBixAxiDAcICCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIIEAAYgAQYsQPCAggQLhiABBixA8ICCxAuGIAEGMcBGK8BwgIFEAAYgATCAg4QABiABBiKBRixAxiDAcICBBAAGAPCAgYQABgWGB7CAggQABgWGB4YCsICBBAhGBWYAwCSBwUyMi4xMqAHz48B&sclient=gws-wiz#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:ea3a3b52,vid:QOg-GMtoG-U,st:0
Otherwise, a simple search with " kamil belling Eucharist" should be enough. Please make sure to share with all your friends and relatives! And make sure you "like" Father's video!!!
Pax!
Ana
February 24th, 2024
Good afternoon, Brothers & Sisters in Christ!
On behalf of Father Belling, I wish to convey his heartfelt gratitude for your steadfast patience as you await the release of his first video teaching. Unfortunately, the weather in Poland has been very dreary, rainy, and gray and Father is relying on better, brighter, sunnier weather in order to film his first video. I told him we are willing to wait... Patience is a virtue and all good things come to those who wait!
So for now, please offer up some prayers for good weather in Poland... our Lord knows how relevant and important this message will be for those who will hear it... and His mouthpiece, Father Belling, is ready to proclaim it!
Pax! Until next time,
Ana
February 4th, 2024
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.