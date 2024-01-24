Please Support Father Belling

Father Kamil Belling certainly touched many hearts during his short time with us at Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish in Syracuse, NY. It's no secret that we all miss him very much and his recent departure back to Poland has left many of us yearning for more of those fiery, bold and convicted homilies that are always filled with THE TRUTH. But wait, God has a great plan!

Our awesome God also works in some very mysterious ways! Father Belling has decided to start a social media channel on YouTube, where he can hopefully reach a much larger audience and help bring even more souls closer to our Lord, Jesus Christ and His One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church. As I write, Father Belling is already working on content while he awaits the arrival of his FIVE left-behind boxes of beloved books. (Father Tom K. just shipped these out to Poland earlier this week.)

Now... on to this Fund-raising Campaign. Many of you have asked how we can show Father Belling our appreciation for all he has done for us. I can think of no better way than by supporting his next big endeavor, which is to jump-start this YouTube Channel. Father is going to need a camera, microphone, editing software, etc. If the Holy Spirit is inspiring you to be a part of this new adventure, please prayerfully consider making a contribution to this fund.

Father Belling wishes to express his heartfelt gratitude towards all donors and supporters of his channel by including them and their intentions in all of his First Friday Masses said throughout the year. And may our Lord Jesus repay each one you with abundant blessings both in this life and the next. Amen!