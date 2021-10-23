Support Ethan Nordean

Campaign Image

Ethan Nordean is an American patriot and has been a huge proponent of freedom during is adult life, protecting people from violence while expressing their 1st amendment rights and standing up against people who prey on those unable to defend themselves. We pray that the truth comes out of the innocence of this man so he may be free again to start working and providing for his family. He has been completely slandered and deplatformed, constantly getting fired or his websites getting taken down. He is currently in jail awaiting trial. Anything helps, please support this patriot during this difficult time.
Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 day ago

7 days to go. Praying hard.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
12 days ago

Fred
$ 20.00 USD
30 days ago

Here's an Ethan Allen quote: "What I am to expect from my country when I am persecuted by those who ought to be my friends, and who have the power to ruin me, unless I submit to the most abject slavery?"

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Grand Harbor Lightfoot
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Two more months, you're not forgotten, hang in there brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

All the very best from Australia! Praying for good conditions for you in jail and a swift release when Trump regains power in January 2025.

Christian Truther
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Hang in there Eathan. You are not forgotten. The right cross heard around the world!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Yung Ching Ho
$ 77.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Six more months and hopefully you'll be going home, hang in there brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Ethan We The People are with you. I know you can't tell but hear this God is on his way and his WRATH is coming with! Love respect and firepower from Seattle

Cindy OHara
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

I’ve been targeted & terrorized for 27 years in CIA-Developed Punta Gorda, FL where some 911 Pilots were trained. For 11 years now, I provided massive evidence & research to Military Intelligence & Trump. I tracked the Cop & Lawyer Crime-Family Predator Trash to every state & many countries. Hang in there, many are caught. Druggie Lawyer Leaders & their Loser Traitor Entourage are going down!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

"Tyranny is defined as that which is legal for the government but illegal for the citizenry...Tyranny is none the less tyranny because it is legal, and all legal tyrannies are to be resisted.” ~ Thomas Jefferson

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
7 months ago

Updates

Update #9

September 14th, 2022

Hello all!

Hope you all have had a great summer! There isn't much to update you all on. The next motion hearing is set for September 29th. Trial is still set for December 13th - which is only 3 months away! Crossing our fingers and toes that doesn't change. Thank you for your continued support and donations! We appreciate it more that you know. 

Update #8

April 20th, 2022

Hi everyone!

Per Ethan’s request, I have created a Parler account for him to share his experiences and tell his side of the story. He is able to write me messages which I then copy and paste onto Parler. Check it out and help us share it! https://parler.com/EthanNordean


a little case update, judge Kelly vacated the trial date and has not set another one. Not sure when another one will be set. I will keep you all posted once I know more. But in the mean time, Ethan is ready to get his story out there! He wants to be heard. It would mean the world to us if you could help us share it  🙏🏼  Thank you! 

Update #7

March 30th, 2022

Hello all,

Sorry I haven’t updated in awhile. A lot has happened in this case. 2 more defendants were added to Ethan’s case. Prosecution is trying to push back trial because of this. We will be standing firm that we do not want to push back trial. There is a status conference this coming Tuesday where this will be discussed and hopefully we will know more. It should be a doozy of a hearing. I don’t expect anything to be ruled upon at this hearing, but who knows what Judge Kelly will have to say. I will keep you updated.


While all this craziness with the case has happened, Ethan was moved to the east coast. He is supposed to be in DC, but has been in Virginia for a few weeks. Not sure if he’ll ever actually make it to DC as Kelly and the prosecution had promised. Here is his new address if you would like to write him:


Ethan Nordean
c/o Northern Neck Regional Jail
P.O. Box 1060 Warsaw, Virginia 22572

Thank you for all the kind words, prayers, support and donations. We couldn’t do it without it and you! 
Update #6

January 22nd, 2022

Hi all,

It’s been a minute so I wanted to update you guys. We have filed our appeal for bail. The government still needs to reply so it will be awhile before we hear back from the court of appeals. 


Last night, Judge Kelly ordered that Ethan be sent to DC. We don’t know how soon he will be transferred. It does not affect the appeal, so there is still hope that he could be release pretrial 🤞🏼Due to covid, they shut down visitation to the facility he is currently in so I haven’t seen him for about a month. In addition to that, the facility is in lockdown and I have not even spoken to Ethan in 2 weeks. Allegedly the treatment at the DC facility is even worse, so we are really hoping the court of appeals releases him. 


Thank you for all your continued support, prayers and donations!

Update #5

December 14th, 2021

Hi guys,
Today judge Kelly denied both the motion to dismiss the indictment and the motion for bail. We will be appealing the motion for bail, but it will most likely not happen before the holidays. That being said, Ethan will be in jail for Christmas which is a super bummer, but I was hoping we could do something for him that would bring him a bit of joy. Since we can't do too much, I was hoping you all could write him a letter. He cannot receive greeting cards, so just normal white paper will do. Please address envelopes as follows:
Ethan Nordean 28596-509
FDC Seatac
Federal Detention Center
P.O. Box 13900
Seattle, WA 98198

Trolls need not send mail. All incoming mail is read and has to be approved to give to the inmate, so no need to waste your time. It won't make it to him. 

Thank you all a ton! You are much appreciated! Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a happy new year! 
Cory Nordean
Update #4

December 4th, 2021

Hello all! 
Like usual, the hearing date has been pushed back. It will be December 14th instead of December 7th. Please pray for good news! And thank you for all your continued prayers and donations! We are very blessed ❤️
Update #3

November 4th, 2021

Hello all!

So the status hearing happened, but the judge did not rule. We have 2 motions before him, a bail motion and a motion to dismiss the indictment. The judge gave the government 2 weeks to respond to a part of our motion to dismiss the indictment. We will then have a week to respond to their response, and then another week for them to have the final say. That leads to our next hearing December 7th. Hopefully he will be out before Christmas! 

Ethan and I thanks you for all your donations and prayers! God bless! 
Update #2

October 26th, 2021

Ethan's status conference was continued until 11/3. We don't, and probably won't, get any answers as to why the continue to reschedule. Thank you for all your prayers and support! 
Update #1

October 23rd, 2021

Hi all! 

A little backstory for you. Ethan was arrested February 3rd. On March 3rd he was released from jail by chief judge Howell and placed on house arrest. After nearly 7 weeks of being home, Judge Kelly ruled that Ethan return to jail to await trial. Ethan surrendered himself April 20th and has been in jail since. That means he has been detained for 8 months at this point. During his last status hearing in September, judge Kelly set a "tentative" trial date - May 18th 2022. 

Ethan has another status hearing this week and we are hoping that judge Kelly will rule on our bail motion in our favor. If he does not grant bail, that means Ethan will remain in jail for another 7 months before his "tentative" trial date. Please send lots of prayers that judge Kelly releases him on bail. His family misses him a lot and wants him home. 

Anyway, Ethan has been receiving a lot of mail asking him how they can support him and his family in this time of need. His solution was for me to create this for him. We appreciate all the support, prayers, thoughts, and kind words. God bless! 

