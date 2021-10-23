Support Ethan Nordean

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $23,987
Campaign funds will be received by Cory Nordean
7 days to go. Praying hard.
Here's an Ethan Allen quote: "What I am to expect from my country when I am persecuted by those who ought to be my friends, and who have the power to ruin me, unless I submit to the most abject slavery?"
Two more months, you're not forgotten, hang in there brother.
All the very best from Australia! Praying for good conditions for you in jail and a swift release when Trump regains power in January 2025.
Hang in there Eathan. You are not forgotten. The right cross heard around the world!
Six more months and hopefully you'll be going home, hang in there brother.
Ethan We The People are with you. I know you can't tell but hear this God is on his way and his WRATH is coming with! Love respect and firepower from Seattle
I’ve been targeted & terrorized for 27 years in CIA-Developed Punta Gorda, FL where some 911 Pilots were trained. For 11 years now, I provided massive evidence & research to Military Intelligence & Trump. I tracked the Cop & Lawyer Crime-Family Predator Trash to every state & many countries. Hang in there, many are caught. Druggie Lawyer Leaders & their Loser Traitor Entourage are going down!!!
"Tyranny is defined as that which is legal for the government but illegal for the citizenry...Tyranny is none the less tyranny because it is legal, and all legal tyrannies are to be resisted.” ~ Thomas Jefferson
September 14th, 2022
Hello all!
Hope you all have had a great summer! There isn't much to update you all on. The next motion hearing is set for September 29th. Trial is still set for December 13th - which is only 3 months away! Crossing our fingers and toes that doesn't change. Thank you for your continued support and donations! We appreciate it more that you know.
April 20th, 2022
Hi everyone!
Per Ethan’s request, I have created a Parler account for him to share his experiences and tell his side of the story. He is able to write me messages which I then copy and paste onto Parler. Check it out and help us share it! https://parler.com/EthanNordean
a little case update, judge Kelly vacated the trial date and has not set another one. Not sure when another one will be set. I will keep you all posted once I know more. But in the mean time, Ethan is ready to get his story out there! He wants to be heard. It would mean the world to us if you could help us share it 🙏🏼 Thank you!
March 30th, 2022
Hello all,
Sorry I haven’t updated in awhile. A lot has happened in this case. 2 more defendants were added to Ethan’s case. Prosecution is trying to push back trial because of this. We will be standing firm that we do not want to push back trial. There is a status conference this coming Tuesday where this will be discussed and hopefully we will know more. It should be a doozy of a hearing. I don’t expect anything to be ruled upon at this hearing, but who knows what Judge Kelly will have to say. I will keep you updated.
While all this craziness with the case has happened, Ethan was moved to the east coast. He is supposed to be in DC, but has been in Virginia for a few weeks. Not sure if he’ll ever actually make it to DC as Kelly and the prosecution had promised. Here is his new address if you would like to write him:
January 22nd, 2022
Hi all,
It’s been a minute so I wanted to update you guys. We have filed our appeal for bail. The government still needs to reply so it will be awhile before we hear back from the court of appeals.
Last night, Judge Kelly ordered that Ethan be sent to DC. We don’t know how soon he will be transferred. It does not affect the appeal, so there is still hope that he could be release pretrial 🤞🏼Due to covid, they shut down visitation to the facility he is currently in so I haven’t seen him for about a month. In addition to that, the facility is in lockdown and I have not even spoken to Ethan in 2 weeks. Allegedly the treatment at the DC facility is even worse, so we are really hoping the court of appeals releases him.
Thank you for all your continued support, prayers and donations!
December 14th, 2021
December 4th, 2021
November 4th, 2021
October 26th, 2021
October 23rd, 2021
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.