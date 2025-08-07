Support During Kurts Recovery

Hello my name is Kurt and I’ve recently been in the hospital diagnosed with Vertebral Osteomyelitis, which is an infection in the spine. It is extremely painful and something that I wouldn’t wish on anyone to have to go through. Because of the infection in my spine the fluid, inflammation, and with tightened muscles, it has also affected the nerves around it and has caused it to be incredibly difficult and painful for me to try walking or to try most movements. As you could imagine having a severe infection in your spine could make almost the simplest movements painful. I’ve also been dealing with intense uncontrollable muscle spasms that are so painful they’ll leave you breathless. My occupation is and has been for over 36 years, a cross country truck driver. With not being able to even sit up, stand, walk, or move properly, I am having to put work on hold. Anyone who knows me, knows that my life has always been about work and providing for my family. Anyone who knows life, knows that just because you have to put work on hold for reasons out of your control, that the bills don’t always get to be put on hold too. At this point I am unsure exactly how long I will have to be out of work. Since being released from the hospital after almost 3 weeks, I’ve now been moved to recover at a local rehab facility to help get me up and moving again while still on IV antibiotic drip for my spinal infection. I am the sole provider for my household and needless to say I don’t want to lose everything that I own or become homeless while in the process of trying to recover from this. The expected recovery time that I’ve been given is 8-12 weeks, 2-3 months. Too long to not have a paycheck come in. I understand that even though this is a situation out of my control and it was very unexpected, I ask that everyone please continue keep me in their prayers. I know times are tough these days for everyone, but if you are capable of helping us out with whatever you can contribute to my cause and can help us get through this difficult time, we would be most grateful. A quick share on your pages will be a great help to spread the word. Thank you all for your continued prayers and support.

May God Bless You.