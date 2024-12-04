Support David James Legal Battle for Justice

In the name of patriotism and a love for what is true and right, we compel you to support David's current legal battle against Henderson County and the bureaucracy that has been targeting him during his efforts to aid survivors of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. Many of you know David's extensive work aiding survivors throughout the disaster zone by his coverage of the events on his viral TikTok account where he chronicles the relief efforts. The charges that David is facing today are directly related to this work and his coverage of these events... Henderson County claims he is responsible for cutting down a gate FEMA paid to install that was blocking the historical "WV Boys Road", a remarkable accomplishment of the people that took place in late October... The road spans from Bat Cave, NC to Chimney Rock, NC down a 2.5 mile stretch of roads that was completely erased by Helene's floodwaters and debris flows. The road provided passage for vital recovery/rebuilding materials and efforts in Bat Cave as well as Chimney Rock. The alternative routes added 90 minute detours for local property owners. The gate obstructed this vital road completely.





Before we get too far into the story about the gate, it is important to refer back to the earlier history of this situation and how it pertains to David James...









10/16/24- David hikes on foot into Bat Cave, he finds the church doors are locked and there is no supply HUB in the town which was one of the hardest hit by the disaster. The local volunteer fire department appears more like a social club than a rescue/recovery operation, let alone a viable supply HUB. David instantly recognized the need to establish a base of operations in this area to facilitate the flow of vital supplies, medicine, materials and manpower. He then reached out to the owners of the post office, who he convinced to allow this new HUB to be setup in the destroyed remains of what was once their antique shop, attached to the post office. Within 1 week, David and his team had cleared out 6 inched of much from a landslide, removed all debris, erected shelves and began establishing supply drops and supply routes to the immediate community.





Once operations were established, David hiked the 2.5 mile stretch of treacherous cliffside/rock terrain that was once Hwy 74the road from Bat Cave to Chimney Rock. Along the way, he found a man named Bennet who lived in his home along this stretch, the man was hiking in and out daily with his children for supplies. The man had no access to his property without hiking miles. David came back to the HUB with this report of the need for a road to be established, he contacted volunteers who claimed they could repair the road! Sadly, the first group that said they could put the road in later decided it was not possible. DOT themselves claimed it would take 4 years to establish a temporary passage for residents...





Two days later, Logan, a volunteer at the HUB, approached David with good news! He had contacted a group of miners from West Virginia who operated on similar terrain for a living, cutting roads into rugged areas. The next morning, the HUB in Bat Cave was shaken by the movement of large excavators, bulldozers, skid-steers and other equipment brought in by the WV Boys. David posted a video on of the inspiring commotion on TikTok October 21st. The road was completed just 4 days later, the story made national headlines and highlighted the power of the people when united, and also the negligence and incompetence of the response by state and federal officials. NY Post and others covered the story in depth.





Then, on 10/26, Chimney Rock town administrator Stephen Duncan (also NC elections commissioner/finance director) showed up at the Bat Cave HUB with a posse of officers. He approached David and asked him "who sanctioned you guys to cut a road to Chimney Rock?" David responded "The Lord gave the people the authority to fix that road." Duncan then told the volunteers at the HUB they were not allowed any longer to render services or aid in the village of Chimney Rock and that they should not travel the newly fixed road to do so. The volunteers refused his demands. David posted a video of this interaction the same day.





Later that evening, David was trespassed from the HUB in Bat Cave and was asked never to return to Bat Cave by the Sherriff's department in Henderson County for false claims that he was threatening property owners in the area, the owner of the post office asked David to leave, it was clear he was influenced by local authorities to ask David to leave the HUB he was responsible for establishing. It seemed local officials were extremely displeased with the idea of civilian aid flowing into Chimney Rock, where federal agencies have had a tight grip on controlling relief efforts (or the lack thereof).





How did we get here? Shortly after David left the HUB at Bat Cave, FEMA advanced funds for a $288,000 contract to "seal and protect" the village of Chimney Rock by installing two gates, one on each end of The People's road the WV Boys cut with no help from the government... At some point the very night the gate was installed, a patriotic American cut the gate down allegedly with a chainsaw and tossed it to the side, according to Stephen Duncan at a public council meeting on 11/19. The contract includes armed private security at the gates equipped with night vision and ATVs according to Duncan, and they will be restricting all movement in or out of the village. They did not pass a law or even an ordinance, they simply instituted a "rule" and paid private contractors to limit civilian traffic on public roads. Property owners like Bennet, are now unable to access their properties once again, despite claims they are being allowed "limited access".





Henderson County is alleging that David James is responsible for cutting down the gate FEMA paid to install blocking the WV Boys road to Chimney Rock. David has sacrificed so much of himself for the people of WNC, and he would do it again and again because he loves God, he loves his family and he loves his country! He is a man of principle and has always tried to be a rock in the way of bullies and tyrants. His exposure of various corrupt agencies has costed him his freedom, finances and peace, but he believes it to be a worthy sacrifice each time. Please, show him he is not alone in wanting to stand for what's right, please support his legal battle. These proceeds will be used to provide for potential bail costs, attorney fees, or other expenses related to this ongoing legal process. Thank you for reading up to this point, we genuinely appreciate everyone who has supported David's mission since October 8th when he arrived to help in the disaster zone. God bless you!