Supporting Political Prisoner James Costello

Raised:
GBP £3,454
Campaign funds will be received by Samuel Melia
On November 16th 2023 James Costello was jailed for 5 years. He was on trial for the content of a website relating to his chosen religion, Creativity, and found guilty on 19 counts.
With no-one having suffered from this religion or website, the British state raided James' home in 2021, arresting him yet failed to bring charges until over a year later. James was on unconditional bail up until his sentencing, showing that the state did not actually consider him any sort of danger to the public, but will now be facing a minimum 2.5 years imprisonment.
To highlight the extent of injustice; the judge who jailed James, one Andrew Menary, had previously given a paedophile caught with over 1,100 child abuse images, including 207 photos and 49 videos graded as category A – the most serious category involving child rape, a suspended sentence. As in, no jail time at all.
This fundraiser is raising money for James while he's held as a political prisoner of the tyrannical British state. Money will be sent to his commissary funds at his request while he's inside and to help him find his feet upon his release.
Happy Birthday Reverend Costello!
Stay true, James, and be well.
I met James a few times. He struck me as what he was; A Reverend in a church. He is around the age of my Pastor. At once his eyes twinkled with intelligence and his body had an open posture, always inviting others to him. While the state may not like it, he left the impression of a holy man. As a consequence of his arrest I commit to fully reading the book he gave me, and writing to him in jail
May the peace of the Lord be with you
May God Bless yourself and your family through this difficult time.
You are not forgotten.
All the best. I sent him a book too.
GiveFightWin
December 3rd, 2023
We are now able to write letters to James Costello using the below details:
James Costello
A3561FA
HMP Liverpool
68 Hornby Road
Liverpool
L9 3DF
Please do reach out to him and send him a letter or a Christmas card. I believe you have to include a name and return address with a letter but postcards don't require this.
To ensure your letter gets through its best not being too political. We have had some issues with getting letters through to others for this reason.
