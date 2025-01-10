Support Chrissy Pazin

Chrissy Pazin is a mother, a daughter, a sister, and a friend to many. She is also a widow who had to take over our family's business when her husband, Brian, passed away 14 years ago. And yet, she is a strong woman full of faith, hope, and love.

Chrissy was recently diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma (a rare form of bile duct cancer). She has been in and out of the hospital since November 1, 2024 due to cancerous lesions that are blocking her bile ducts. We plan to get her the best care possible at Stanford Hospital. Unfortunately, she will need to pay a majority of the Stanford medical expenses out of her own pocket. Our goal is to raise $30,000 to cover her out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Your donation will go directly to Chrissy so she can pay her medical bills and get the cancer treatment she needs. Your donation will bring relief to Chrissy and lift the financial burden that is weighing on her. Thank you so much for your support during this difficult time.

We also humbly ask for your prayers for Chrissy’s healing, and to give strength to her and her family and friends, so that we can help her through this. We believe that God through Jesus Christ saves and that He has the power to heal any and all sin and affliction. Thank you and God Bless.

-Travis, Jared, Emily, and Monique Pazin