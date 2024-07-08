Support Charles in Israel

Hey! My name is Charles. I was born and raised in south Louisiana and moved to NW Arkansas four years ago. I’ve always had a love of Israel even at a young age; I made my first trip to Israel in June 2023. And saw the Bible come to life in front of me. With a love of the Bible, a heart to serve the Jewish people and seeing prophecy being fulfilled, I knew I wanted to be apart of the restoration of Israel and see what the prophets longed to see. After the tragic day of October 7th I knew I needed to get back to Israel to help in whatever way I could. Being there for the next four months I was able to help and serve the Israelis in many ways. I worked on farms and a therapeutic horse ranch. I met with soldiers and talked with survivors of the attacks and much more. The whole situation solidified in my heart that Israel is where I needed to be. I joined HaYovel's operations team early in 2024 as base maintenance manager in Israel as well as managing various renovations projects and helping with hosting all the different volunteer teams coming to Israel.