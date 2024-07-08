Campaign Image

Support Charles in Israel

Monthly Goal:

 USD $500

Total Raised:

 USD $806

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Charles Hutslar

Campaign funds will be received by Charles Hutslar

Support Charles in Israel

Hey! My name is Charles. I was born and raised in south Louisiana and moved to NW Arkansas four years ago. I’ve always had a love of Israel even at a young age; I made my first trip to Israel in June 2023. And saw the Bible come to life in front of me. With a love of the Bible, a heart to serve the Jewish people and seeing prophecy being fulfilled, I knew I wanted to be apart of the restoration of Israel and see what the prophets longed to see. After the tragic day of October 7th I knew I needed to get back to Israel to help in whatever way I could. Being there for the next four months I was able to help and serve the Israelis in many ways. I worked on farms and a therapeutic horse ranch. I met with soldiers and talked with survivors of the attacks and much more. The whole situation solidified in my heart that Israel is where I needed to be. I joined HaYovel's operations team early in 2024 as base maintenance manager in Israel as well as managing various renovations projects and helping with hosting all the different volunteer teams coming to Israel.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 36.00 USD
5 months ago

May HaShem bless you with health, strength, and success as you continue your holy work! DDL

Marcells
$ 250.00 USD
6 months ago

Hugs!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

Hey Luke! We are praying for you! Thank you for all you are doing for Israel!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
6 months ago

Keep up the good work! Yah Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Hope you’re having a great time buddy!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo