HELP ME Get My Sequel Published!

The sequel will be modeled after the original by explaining how current events are being driven by Alinsky tactics AGAIN to sabotage President Trump's agenda. And, what we can do to help our President through the rest of his term so he knows we have his back. If "they" win this final battle between good and evil, humanity as we know it will cease to exist. We cannot allow that to happen. Let's get the word out and do our part!
Thank you so much for your support...every little bit adds up. I can't wait to get my new book in your hands!
June 28th, 2025
Thanks for checking in! If you are new to my campaign, this is all about trying to raise money to get a sequel published to my book called "Rules for Deplorables: A Primer for Fighting Radical Socialism." https://www.amazon.com/Rules-Deplorables-Fighting-Radical-Socialism/dp/0692170987
When I wrote my first book, I was recovering from a job-site 10' ladder fall in which I broke my back in two places and both wrists. I'd lost my construction business income and writing was my only therapy.
While the book did well, even reaching #14 on Amazon's top 25 in politics, it only got a local (Florida) reach because I couldn't afford to hire a professional PR team. Those are extremely expensive, as much as $5,000/month and 3 months is the minimum they suggest to kickstart a book campaign.
Since I'm now on chapter 10 (of 13), I'm starting to research book cover artists ($500-$1500). The first time around, I couldn't afford that either so I enlisted the 11-yr old kid I was helping to raise. As pseudo-grandma, I wrote up a contract with him promising 1% royalty of all book sales up until his 18th birthday if he drew a cover based on my direction. Next I took him to the bank and opened an account depositing his first royalty check of $6.79! You can see the photo of him and me that day here.
Well, his 18th birthday was in April of this year (2025) and he got a big fat check of $1,395 to put towards his first car! He is a happy fellow. So thank you from Braylon to all who purchased my first book!
My second book, "Rules for RINOs: Alinsky Tactics for Fighting Republicans In Name Only," is reading like a spy thriller ... except it's all true! It's due out end of summer. For all who donate $100 or more here, and who email me (cathi.rulesforrinos@gmail.com) their address, you will be receiving the first printed edition copy autographed.
I've extended Braylon a first option to design the new cover. He's a novice and this will have to be digitized, but I've offered him $500 and given him a deadline of July 4th to send me his first draft. If he accepts and delivers a phenomenal cover, I'm hoping to give him a $200 bonus. But I need your help.
If, as supporters of my first book have told me, my book was the best they'd ever read on Alinsky tactics, I believe this second book is going to really hit it out of the ball park. That's why I hope to launch it professionally this time and get it noticed right out of the gate. That's where you come in. I'm not a famous person so I'm a bit handicapped, but I believe with your help I may have a fighting chance at getting it the attention I think it'll deserve.
Thank you so much for your consideration. It really helps keep me motivated. Keep checking back cause there's a whole lot more coming.
And for the first time ever, anyone who donates $25 or more, and sends me their email address, I will forward a digital copy of Chapter 10 on Globalists. It's packed with amazing information you've probably never heard before. Make sure to send me your email address and let me know you'd like a copy of Chapter 10... cathi.rulesforrinos@gmail.com
June 25th, 2025
Wow...I'm using AI (Artificial Intelligence) searches for some of the information I need to write my book, but never did I think of asking "What is being said about Cathi Chamberlain, author of “Rules for Deplorables?" But, one of my supporters did and shared the results (see below). Thank you (you know who you are!)
https://www.perplexity.ai/search/what-is-being-said-about-cathi-hwph9fZ_RJWhG7m2ErfUuA#0
I've been pulled away from my writing a bit in the past week to help organize the RECLAIM CAMPAIGN event which I think is too important to not be involved. We are gathering MAGA groups from around Florida who are partnering to push back on the RINO take-over of the Republican Party. I can't just write about it in my sequel, "Rules for RINOs: Alinsky Tactics to Fight Republicans in Name Only," I have to help DO SOMETHING about it too. I'm happy to say so far we've united 18 fabulous Patriot groups in this effort to meet on July 26 for the first quarterly summit of many more to come. It will be in Sarasota Florida. If you can come, RSVP asap at www.reclaimcampaign.org
STATUS UPDATE ON BOOK: I have managed to ALMOST finish Chapter 9 on Globalism and it's a doozy. From the fake meat we'll all be eating within the next 5 years to the "wearables" that will ID us for future government control, I think I've covered it all. And, yes, we all need to be involved in this fight.
Thank you to everyone who believes in me. Your generous donations, no matter how large or small, will go a long way towards helping me secure the help I need to get my message out loud and clear and WIDELY.
Until the next update...
June 21st, 2025
Hi Friends....When I set this donation site up, I researched some of the more popular sites for creative projects like writing a book. Kickstarter is an example. Problem I found is that they are liberal-leaning and charged almost double the fee as GiveSendGo (GSG).
From working with GSG in the past, I've grown to learn this site is a value-drive, Conservative Christian platform that I feel is more deserving and trustworthy. While Kickstarter has more options to reward supporters, I'm going to try my best to duplicate their reward opportunities for you.
Every now and again I'll be offering something for your generosity. Sometime it may be a "sneak preview" of my upcoming book. Today I'm including an autographed copy of my classic original "Rules for Deplorables: A Primer for Fighting Radical Socialism" for all donations made at $100.00 or more. If you already have my book, I hope you consider giving it as a gift to someone who needs political awakening!
Please make sure to email your address to: cathi.rulesforrinos@gmail.com along with whatever message you'd like inscribed. Thank you for your generosity. It will go a long way in helping me through the arduous process of publishing "Rules for RINOs: Tactics for Fighting Republicans In Name Only"!
Cathi Chamberlain
