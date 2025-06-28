HELP ME Get My Sequel Published!

TO MY SUPPORTERS (and those who don't know me)!



Many of you have urged me to write a sequel to my first book. I've been so busy with grassroots volunteer work trying to expose election fraud and the weaponization of our government, that I've put it off...until now.





As a novice writing my first political book, "Rules for Deplorables: A Primer for Fighting Radical Socialism," I had no experience in publishing. Despite that, it reached #14 on Amazon's top 25 in politics. As a counter to Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals" book and Cloward-Piven strategies designed to bring down our country, the book was well-researched with over 400 footnotes.





Those who loved my book couldn't understand why it was't in libraries and schools, or hadn't reached national attention. It's because wider distribution usually requires good Public Relations (PR) firms. That's where you can help.





Without a PR firm like famous authors get (easily costing $5,000/month with a 3 month minimum), books like mine rarely reach broad audiences. I've had to schedule my own speeches, podcasts, vendor tables at events, radio interviews, etc. While that has barely covered basic bills, as a retired single woman living on a limited income, it's not been easy. But I know with your help I could even hire a professional book cover artist, which can cost up to $1,000.





If you read my first book and liked it's message, I know you'll love this coming one even better. (BTW: if you'd like to hear the audio version of the original book's "Prologue" for free, go to: www.RulesforDeplorablesBook.com )





A BIT ABOUT MY UPCOMING BOOK: Called "Rules for RINOs: Alinsky Tactics to Fight Republicans In Name Only," it's due out by end of summer and will explain A LOT about why our politics are so messed up. You'll find out answers to questions like:

How RINOs end up becoming part of the Establishment.

What turns them into Elitists?

Why they end up becoming part of the Uniparty.

How they get sucked into the Swamp.

When they become owned by the Deep State.

Who IS the Shadow Government?

And, a whole lot more.

The sequel will be modeled after the original by explaining how current events are being driven by Alinsky tactics AGAIN to sabotage President Trump's agenda. And, what we can do to help our President through the rest of his term so he knows we have his back. If "they" win this final battle between good and evil, humanity as we know it will cease to exist. We cannot allow that to happen. Let's get the word out and do our part!

Thank you so much for your support...every little bit adds up. I can't wait to get my new book in your hands!