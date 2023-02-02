Support Brian Jackson

On June 7th 2022, the federal government kidnapped my husband Brian Jackson because he went to our Nation's Capitol on Jan 6th 2021. He didn't enter any buildings or assault any officer's however he is being persecuted as if he is a terrorist for being there. This is the case for hundreds of other defendants from that day. Our confidence in the justice system is zero, as is our confidence in our public defender's desire to defend Brian. Many of these men and women have been wrongfully and purposely overcharged and it doesn't end there. Defense attorneys are giving poor advice and suckering people into taking bogus plea deals. These "deals" are anything but! Please help Brian and me fight this overreach of government. The goal of the federal government as it pertains to J6 defendants is to ruin every aspect of their lives.

It is our hope that we can fight this tyrannical government with an able defense. Thankfully we have received some assistance with attorneys provided for him. Please pray for us, we feel your prayers and appreciate every single one.

As his wife I felt compelled to do something so last August I packed up the truck and drove to DC. I didn't know what God was leading me to I just went. Since coming to DC I've been out on Freedom corner nightly, started a vigil in Northern neck, started a vigil in Lewisburg and am in court and/or congress weekly. I realized very quickly this fight is much bigger than me and my husband, it is a fight for our nation. So many injustices are happening in the courthouse it is mind blowing so I try to document as much as I can.

If you are in a position to donate to this cause all monies raised will go towards Brian's phone, commissary and tablet as well as keeping me here in DC to continue to remain a voice for the voiceless until they all come home.