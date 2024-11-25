Supporting Rebekah Morgan & Family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $20,457
Campaign funds will be received by Rebekah Morgan
Our sweet Josh, who was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, faithful servant and friend to many has been taken home to be in heaven with his Savior, Jesus. We lament his loss here on earth with us, but rejoice in knowing he is in his Savior’s arms and are thankful for the peace and comfort that provides.
Josh’s passing was sudden and unexpected due to a pulmonary embolism on October 27, 2024. This fundraiser has been created to allow those who would like to give a financial gift as extra support for Josh’s wife, Becky, and their 6 kids who they have lovingly devoted their lives to alongside Josh’s sister, Lesa, through their foundation (Grace Haven) for the past 8 years in Chiang Rai, Thailand. More than anything, we ask for your prayers for Becky, the kids, the Morgan and Williams families, and for all who had the privilege of knowing and loving Josh. We will miss him dearly.
From Becky:
”Yesterday Josh our “dada” went home to be with his Jesus, who he loved and followed with all that he had. He had a pulmonary embolism as a result of his blood clotting issues. His love for his family, Thai people and others stretched far and wide and so many will miss him. I’m choosing to remember him with these safe, strong arms. Our protector and a guardian of justice. I’m so thankful Jesus is holding him now.
Precious Jesus please be our refuge”
Sending love, hugs and prayers…
With prayers!
Becky our daughter Jacki has shared so much about you and your friendship and now your loss. I am praying Ps 9:9 that God will be your stronghold in times of trouble. May His peace be with you and your children as you walk through this valley. You are loved.
Bekah - Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the kids!
Becky, thank you for being a kind and faithful friend to my sister, jacki. I am so sorry for the loss of your wonderful husband. I loved the words you wrote honoring him. I am praying Isaiah 40:28-31 over you and your family. Come quickly Lord Jesus.
Becky- we love you and are praying for you always, we are so sorry for your loss. Sending you a big hug and lots of love! Psalm 23
In out prayers
Becky and family we love you and praying for you continually.
Praying for God’s comfort.
Praying for the Lord’s hand of guidance and love, that he would offer comfort through affliction and wisdom in the coming days.
God bless you and your family!
Numbers 6:24-26
May God hug you in this difficult sad time I’ll be praying for you all of you
November 25th, 2024
In closing this fundraiser we wanted to sincerely thank all of you for your generosity! We are so thankful for the ways in which we have seen God's provision for Becky already and we look forward to seeing how God continues to use her in their ministry in Thailand.
