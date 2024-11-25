Supporting Rebekah Morgan & Family

Our sweet Josh, who was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, faithful servant and friend to many has been taken home to be in heaven with his Savior, Jesus. We lament his loss here on earth with us, but rejoice in knowing he is in his Savior’s arms and are thankful for the peace and comfort that provides.

Josh’s passing was sudden and unexpected due to a pulmonary embolism on October 27, 2024. This fundraiser has been created to allow those who would like to give a financial gift as extra support for Josh’s wife, Becky, and their 6 kids who they have lovingly devoted their lives to alongside Josh’s sister, Lesa, through their foundation (Grace Haven) for the past 8 years in Chiang Rai, Thailand. More than anything, we ask for your prayers for Becky, the kids, the Morgan and Williams families, and for all who had the privilege of knowing and loving Josh. We will miss him dearly.

From Becky:

”Yesterday Josh our “dada” went home to be with his Jesus, who he loved and followed with all that he had. He had a pulmonary embolism as a result of his blood clotting issues. His love for his family, Thai people and others stretched far and wide and so many will miss him. I’m choosing to remember him with these safe, strong arms. Our protector and a guardian of justice. I’m so thankful Jesus is holding him now.

Precious Jesus please be our refuge”