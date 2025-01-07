Help For Arianna's Medical Bills

On December 18, 2024, Arianna experienced an unexpected medical emergency, suffering a massive asthma attack. At 20 years old, she was only diagnosed with asthma a year and a half ago after being mandated to take the covid vaccine or be prevented from completing her CNA clinicals. After experiencing a seizure and loss of breath, Ari was transported from the hospital in Mt. Vernon, IL, to a hospital in St. Louis. At the time I am writing this, she has been intubated and sedated for 20 days (as of 01/07/25), and on an ECMO machine since 12/27/24, with more procedures coming up. Her parents Wayne and Winter have been staying in St. Louis since, staying by her side during visiting hours. Unfortunately, Arianna does not have adequate medical insurance and the hospital bills have already started coming in. The bill for the first night in the hospital alone came in at a whopping $32,000, and of course there will be costs after all of this for any subsequent rehab she may need. Those of you from Mt. Vernon, IL know this family and their contributions and great value and support to the community.

Arianna graduated from Mt. Vernon Township High School in 2023, and just completed her third semester of college, with the goal of becoming a traveling nurse. When not spending time with friends or family, you can typically find Ari reading a novel. Her passion for helping people extends to her job at an assisted living facility where she prioritizes the well being of her clients. Ari is loved by all that cross her path and the outpouring of well wishes received thus far is a true testament to that.

Once Arianna is released from the hospital, doctors say her road to recovery will be challenging and rehab may last only a week or as long as one year. All proceeds will go directly to Ari's mounting medical bills as well as her other financial obligations. If you find it in your hearts to help, pray for this family in their difficult and stressful time, and give as the Lord leads you to. EVERY gift helps, great or small, and ALL prayers are greatly appreciated, because praying isn't the least we can do, it's the most we can do!