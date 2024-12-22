Supporting Teri Kelly and Legal Fees

My name is Stephen Diano Jr, and my mother is Annalee (Teri) Kelly. I live in Kentucky and my mother was living with my step-dad in Menifee, CA.

They both went on a Mediterranean cruise in late Oct. 2024 when my mother fell ill with dizziness and headaches. The original doctor that saw her asked for a CT scan of the head, which revealed a brain aneurysm. She was transferred to multiple hospitals in Greece while I engaged her Kaiser insurance as time was not on our side, and she couldn't get treated at the first three hospitals due to insurance issues, emergency surgery requirements, etc.

She was finally transported to a fourth hospital that would not only work with her medical insurance but was able to perform the procedure in less than 24 hours after being admitted. The surgery went well and she was in ICU for 2 weeks. The hospital did a post-surgery MRI, which found another major artery in the neck with stenosis, closing of the artery. A procedure was done the very next day for that, and a stent was put in. She has also suffered from other post-surgery issues such as a clogged heart artery, stomach infection, left side weakness/paralysis, confusion, disorientation, and loss of appetite.

She has been there for 2 months now, and we are awaiting on all the doctors, both on the U.S. side and the hospital they are at now, to clear her for Air Ambulance (repatriation back to California in the U.S.). My step-dad, Michael Kelly is no longer cooperative with my brother and myself as the last time we saw her on video was Tuesday, 12-17-24.

There is still further testing to do as the doctors at the Mediterraneo Hospital in Athens, Greece is received instruction from Kaiser doctors in Riverside. We were told by Kaiser Insurance Case nurses that when she is cleared for flight, it could take 3+ weeks for them to coordinate and work out the staff and logistics for a private medical jet to fly her to a Kaiser hospital, making several refueling and supplies stops on the way. There is a chance she may fly back commercial but will need 2 medical escorts.

She is still disoriented, confused, combative at times, lacks appetite, and is limited with physical therapy. My brother and I plan to drive back to California as soon as we get a solid date and means of transport. There will be legal fees involved to ensure that she is not taken out of the country once she is moved from Kaiser Hospital to rehab, which she will be at for several months and she can't make decisions on her own right now. If she is taken out of the country, we will never see her again.

Since the aneurism surgery and the angioplasty surgery, it was discovered that she has a detached retina, arrhythmia of the heart, heart ventricle clogging and a hematoma in the groin, which is being addressed now. Once Kaiser doctors have enough information that declares her fit to fly, Kaiser will make the arrangements.

I thank you in advance for your donations.















