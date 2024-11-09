Support Sydney Risaliti's fight against cancer

As many of you may know, my girlfriend, Sydney Risaliti, has recently been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. At 22 years old, she is the youngest patient that her doctor has seen with this diagnosis. At a time in Sydney’s life when she is just starting her career and should be focused on that, she now must deal with this fight against cancer. For her to focus on her health and her fight against this awful disease, I am setting up this account for her to help alleviate the burden of her medical bills and most importantly to send her prayers as she proceeds through this journey. Any donation and all prayers would be greatly appreciated. While this is a challenging time and she has a long journey ahead of her, I have no doubt, with the support of her family and friends and especially with the power of prayer, that she will win this battle! Whether you can donate or not, I ask that you keep Sydney in your prayers daily!