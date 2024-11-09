Support Sydney Risaliti's fight against cancer

Campaign funds will be received by Sydney Risaliti
As many of you may know, my girlfriend, Sydney Risaliti, has recently been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. At 22 years old, she is the youngest patient that her doctor has seen with this diagnosis. At a time in Sydney’s life when she is just starting her career and should be focused on that, she now must deal with this fight against cancer. For her to focus on her health and her fight against this awful disease, I am setting up this account for her to help alleviate the burden of her medical bills and most importantly to send her prayers as she proceeds through this journey. Any donation and all prayers would be greatly appreciated. While this is a challenging time and she has a long journey ahead of her, I have no doubt, with the support of her family and friends and especially with the power of prayer, that she will win this battle! Whether you can donate or not, I ask that you keep Sydney in your prayers daily!
Wishing you strength, healing and prayers.
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” ~ Romans 15:13 May the Lord be your strength Sydney. -Philippians 4:13
Crusader nation, if you see this, help by giving! Fight hard Sydney!!! Crusaders always do!
We are praying for you, Sydney! We know you’ll get through this!
We are praying for you Sydney! May the peace which transcends all understanding guard your heart and mind in Christ Jesus!
Continued prayers for you Sydney!
Keeping you in our prayers!
You and your family are in our prayers.
You are in our daily prayers. The Janowicz family.
Sending so much love and prayers!!
Praying for you Sydney
Sending prayers your way coach
Praying for you and your family! Here for anything you need!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.