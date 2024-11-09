Campaign Image

Support Sydney Risaliti's fight against cancer

As many of you may know, my girlfriend, Sydney Risaliti, has recently been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. At 22 years old, she is the youngest patient that her doctor has seen with this diagnosis. At a time in Sydney’s life when she is just starting her career and should be focused on that, she now must deal with this fight against cancer. For her to focus on her health and her fight against this awful disease, I am setting up this account for her to help alleviate the burden of her medical bills and most importantly to send her prayers as she proceeds through this journey. Any donation and all prayers would be greatly appreciated. While this is a challenging time and she has a long journey ahead of her, I have no doubt, with the support of her family and friends and especially with the power of prayer, that she will win this battle! Whether you can donate or not, I ask that you keep Sydney in your prayers daily!

Recent Donations
Show:
The Halas Family
27 days ago

Wishing you strength, healing and prayers.

Ryan
1 month ago

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” ~ Romans 15:13 May the Lord be your strength Sydney. -Philippians 4:13

James Neumeyer
1 month ago

M Giordano
1 month ago

Crusader nation, if you see this, help by giving! Fight hard Sydney!!! Crusaders always do!

Annabelle Moore
1 month ago

We are praying for you, Sydney! We know you’ll get through this!

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Cahill Family
1 month ago

We are praying for you Sydney! May the peace which transcends all understanding guard your heart and mind in Christ Jesus!

Allison Miller
1 month ago

Fischer Family
1 month ago

Continued prayers for you Sydney!

Gunnar
1 month ago

Mike Jess Ben Max Annie
1 month ago

Keeping you in our prayers!

Steve Durgala
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

You and your family are in our prayers.

Glenn Janowicz
1 month ago

You are in our daily prayers. The Janowicz family.

Kassie Kiefer
1 month ago

Sending so much love and prayers!!

Matt Weller
1 month ago

Praying for you Sydney

Dane Ostertag and family
1 month ago

Sending prayers your way coach

Ian Modd
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family! Here for anything you need!

