Please Show Support & Love for the Keets Family

Billy, Nicolle, and their 2 children, Isaac and Naomi lost their home to the Eaton Fire. Like so many, they were hastily evacuated from their home on the evening of Tuesday, January 7, 2025 with the expectation of returning the next day. Billy and Nicolle lived together and raised their children in that home for 21 years. However, this was Billy’s Family home and has been in his family for 4 generations. In fact, his family was one of the first Black families to own a home in the historic neighborhood of Altadena. Billy’s grandmother lived in the home until she was 105 years of age! They have so many core memories that they have been blessed with in this home that they will cherish forever. There were countless birthday celebrations, wedding celebration, and summer pool parties to reminisce for years to come. Amidst the tragedy, Nicolle says, “We are grateful for the unexpected generosity from friends and family/community. We are more reliable on God and how things are perishable but God love and blessings are eternal.” Please consider giving to help with their immediate needs.