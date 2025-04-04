Shanell Cheer Fundraiser

Shanell is an enthusiastic, hardworking, and dedicated member of the Summit Jaguars Cheerleading Squad, representing her school with spirit, determination, and pride. As a committed athlete, she gives her all to every practice, game, and competition, pushing herself to be the best cheerleader and teammate she can be. However, being a cheerleader isn’t just about performing on the sidelines, it’s about leadership, teamwork, discipline, and school pride.

This year, Shanell is working hard to raise funds to help cover the costs of cheer camp, uniforms, and other essential expenses that come with being part of an elite squad. Competitive cheerleading requires significant financial commitment, and while Shanell is dedicated to her team, she also needs support from family, friends, and the community to make this season a success.