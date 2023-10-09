Sumba Island Neighborhood Well Project





There is a neighborhood group in Tambolaka on Sumba Island, Indonesia that has a very great need for a neighborhood well. They have analyzed their need, and have designed a well project that they know will greatly enhance the health and well being of the people, but they do not have the funds to construct the well.



This campaign is intended to raise the funds that will allow the well to be drilled and the tower constructed that will supply clean, clear water to the community, and help promote the health and welfare of these Indonesian families.





There is no Regional Drinking Water Company (PDAM) in this area. It is difficult therefore to get adequate water for drinking, bathing, washing, and agriculture.

Water is a major means to improve the public health.

If there is available clean water, this makes possible vegetable development and livestock business, with can greatly increase the families incomes.

Because the depth of groundwater on the western part of Sumba Island ranges from a depth of 100 meters to 120 meters, the cost of drilling a well becomes prohibitive for the local residents.

The cost estimate of IDR 100,000,000, or about US $ 6,000 comes from a detailed professional well design, so it is a reasonable estimate of the total cost of construction.





Please consider joining us today in helping support these wonderful families in Tambolaka, Sumba Island, Indonesia!

Thank you, and God bless you.



