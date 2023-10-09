Campaign Image
Sumba Island Neighborhood Well

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $685

Campaign created by David Moyer

Campaign funds will be received by David Moyer

Sumba Island Neighborhood Well

Sumba Island Neighborhood Well Project


There is a neighborhood group in Tambolaka on Sumba Island, Indonesia that has a very great need for a neighborhood well. They have analyzed their need, and have designed a well project that they know will greatly enhance the health and well being of the people, but they do not have the funds to construct the well.

This campaign is intended to raise the funds that will allow the well to be drilled and the tower constructed that will supply clean, clear water to the community, and help promote the health and welfare of these Indonesian families. 


  • There is no Regional Drinking Water Company (PDAM) in this area. It is difficult therefore to get adequate water for drinking, bathing, washing, and agriculture.
  • Water is a major means to improve the public health.
  • If there is available clean water, this makes possible vegetable development and livestock business, with can greatly increase the families incomes. 
  • Because the depth of groundwater on the western part of Sumba Island ranges from a depth of 100 meters to 120 meters, the cost of drilling a well becomes prohibitive for the local residents. 
  • The cost estimate of IDR 100,000,000, or about US $ 6,000 comes from a detailed professional well design, so it is a reasonable estimate of the total cost of construction.

Please consider joining us today in helping support these wonderful families in Tambolaka, Sumba Island, Indonesia! You can can be part of improving their lives with any size donation. Sharing this site with your friends and followers will also help us get the word out  


For more information about Duccats ministry efforts, please visit - Intro to Real Life

Thank you, and God bless you. 


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

It would be a blessing for these Indonesians to have a reliable water source!

Updates

Prayer Requests

  • Please pray that we are able to raise the funds needed, and that a productive well may be completed successfully.

