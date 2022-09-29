Sullivan Family Hurricane recovery

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $1,040
Hurricane Ian was devastating to this family of six. Luckily no one is injuries but the storm caused severe damage to the house and family car. Even with good insurance all deductibles still have to be met. Erin is currently in school to be a nurse and still working.
Sending lots of prayers your way.
Many prayers n much love to u all.
Praying for you!
October 2nd, 2022
Day 5 without power and an estimated 6 more days before power is going to be restored. The insurance people just left and unfortunately they totaled Erins work vehicle. We are keeping faith that all things they need will be provided to them. Erin did get to have a hot shower at her work today, they were nice enough to allow employees to come in and use the few resources they could offer. Sometimes its the little things that keep us going. We want to thank everyone that has been so generous. It’s amazing to see all the people who have been concerned with their safety and well being.
September 29th, 2022
The hospital Erin works at is having to close. They are flying remaining pt out so they can start working in the building.
