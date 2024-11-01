Campaign Image

2025 Sukkot Scholarship Fund

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $400

Campaign created by Stephen Penny

Each year at Passion For Tabernacles, lives and family legacies are changed forever as YHWH is encountered in a fresh way!

Sadly, the event is very expensive to run and those costs must be passed on in order to simply break even.  This means that many families who desire to attend, simply cannot due to lack of finances.

As a ministry, this BREAKS OUR HEART!

A fellow PFT Connect member suggested that we run a scholarship campaign to allow more families to attend in 2025, who are prevented from doing so solely due to finances.

We are grateful for a community with such big hearts, compassion and a willingness to help one another!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Stephen Penny
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

