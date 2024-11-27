Help our family get back on their feet

Hello and thank you for your prayers and support. We are hoping kind people will help our family get back on our feet. We are on the brink of being homeless and we are asking the community to come together and help a father trying to take care of his family. My job called me out of the blue and told me they were "dissolving" my position and that I had one week left. It was a 1099 job and I have no unemployment or anything. I am trying hard to get hired but now we are about to be homeless on top of it. Please help us raise enough money to rebuild our lives. I am trying so hard not to lose hope. My babies deserve better. Anything will help. Thank you more than you even know.