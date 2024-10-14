Supporting Strickland Family House fire

Hello,

On Oct 11 at 3 am our home burned down. Thankfully, my sons (10 and 8 years old), my girlfriend, Bekkah, and I are all physically okay. Sadly, our beloved cat, Cleo, didn’t make it. We do not have renters insurance to cover the loss.

After the fire, we were able to salvage some clothes, food, and a few of my tools, but nothing else. I do construction for a living, and 90% of my tools are gone, so I am unable to provide for my family. We lost our beds, kitchen appliances, couches, toys, the list goes on. I’m hoping to raise enough money to replace my tools so that I can get back to work, put a deposit down for a new place to live, and purchase some essentials like beds and kitchen items.

This is going to be a very long journey to recovery, so we are humbly asking for help if possible.

Below is a brief summary of what happened.

At 3:30 am that morning, I woke to find a red haze in the backyard. I could not believe my eyes, I jumped out of bed as she screamed, “Nick there’s a fire!” I ran through the house to the back door, swung it open and was instantly met with a wall of fire. I reared my head back and as I spun around my hair was scorched on one side. I instinctually shut the pocket door leading to the laundry room hoping to slow the fire from getting into the kitchen. I ran to the bedroom my sons shared and grabbed them to run out of the house together. We found Bekkah outside frantically attempting to turn on the hose, which for an unknown reason, had no water supply.

I called 911 and I’ll never forget the feeling of terror in my voice when I was on the phone with them. After the call ended, Bekkah and I screamed to the neighborhood for help. My oldest son was crying and screaming, and my youngest thought it was the “coolest fire” he’d ever seen (he’s 8 and on the spectrum and doesn’t understand the severity). I then called my dad, and he got in the car to come help.

We saw one of our cats, Purdy, make it out of the house, but realized our other two cats, Fly and Cleo, were still inside. The fire was spreading through the roof when my girlfriend ran back inside to find them. I heard her scream “Nick, where are you!? I can’t get out!!” I ran in to get her as she was gagging and choking from the smoke. Miraculously, Fly came outside shortly after that. I refused to believe our last cat, Celo, was still inside. I tried to convince myself that she had made it out and was just scared and hiding, but we would later learn while digging through the wreckage, that she didn’t make it. Cleo and I were closely bonded so this has been especially hard for me.

We watched the flames grow and touch the trees, they were spewing from the front of the house, and we could see fire also coming from the bottom. Finally, we heard the sirens drawing near, and soon about 25 fire fighters began dousing the fire. By this time, a neighbor had taken Bekkah and my children away from the chaos.

I stayed behind as I was still waiting for my dad and praying Cleo would come out. My neighbor brought me some water and his wife’s bathrobe, which I graciously accepted. I remember at that moment I began to break down.

My dad still wasn’t there so I went back to my family and did my best to console them. Bekkah was very sick from the smoke, continually vomiting. At this point it had been about 1.5 hours since I talked to my dad, it shouldn’t have taken more than 30 minutes for him to get there. We later learned that his car broke down on the way, he walked the rest of the way but had forgotten his phone in the car. When he finally made it, the firefighters told him he needed to leave, he explained he was looking for his family and thankfully they assured him that there were no bodies inside.

I walked back to the house to meet him and speak to an incident reporter and to Chief of the Magalia Fire Department, who were both really wonderful. The Chief had a few questions about the potential cause of the fire, which is still unknown. After everyone left, I walked back to my family and let them know we could start to look through the wreckage.

We soon realized we had lost nearly everything.

Reality has really begun to set in. I don’t believe I have ever cried this much, this often, and this uncontrollably. This devastation is absolutely real. Sometimes I start to spiral, but my devotion to being a father and a future husband to my girlfriend outweighs my fears that I must now traverse. I’m so very grateful to the neighbors that extended their love and support, I will never forget their actions and will pay it forward. We love our community and want to continue building our lives here. Your help will make this displacement easier to bear, we appreciate any amount of help you’re able to offer.

Thank you, I’ve attached a link leading to the brief news report on the incident.

https://www.actionnewsnow.com/news/firefighters-extinguish-early-morning-structure-fire-in-magalia/article_d24a1c30-87d2-11ef-ae85-db56e1d488a6.html (https://www.actionnewsnow.com/news/firefighters-extinguish-early-morning-structure-fire-in-magalia/article_d24a1c30-87d2-11ef-ae85-db56e1d488a6.html)