Support John Childers fight against Cancer

Strength in Unity: Fundraiser for John Childers for his fight against cancer.

I am writing to ask for your support for my brother John (Childers), he has been diagnosed with stage 4 Kidney cancer which has metastasized to his lymph nodes. He is no longer able to work and needs assistance; your support will go towards John’s medical and household bills.

About John:

For anyone that knows him, they could testify to his goodness. He is a giver and always has been. He has volunteered in all communities in which he has resided, activities are but not limited to weaving, and spinning classes, managed grist mills and put together our family events which he spends months and weeks preparing without asking for anything in return.

The traditional arts of Eastern Ky have been his passion, additionally throughout his career he has been a renowned florist ensuring family and friends did not have to worry about weddings, Christmas, and funeral decorations.

Lastly, we ask for prayers of healing to restore John’s health and bring comfort to his battle, we also ask for prayers for his oncologists and doctors.

Thank you,



