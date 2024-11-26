Campaign Image

Support John Childers fight against Cancer

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $865

Campaign created by Angela Childers

Campaign funds will be received by Angela Childers

Support John Childers fight against Cancer

Strength in Unity: Fundraiser for John Childers for his fight against cancer.

I am writing to ask for your support for my brother John (Childers), he has been diagnosed with stage 4 Kidney cancer which has metastasized to his lymph nodes. He is no longer able to work and needs assistance; your support will go towards John’s medical and household bills.

About John:

For anyone that knows him, they could testify to his goodness. He is a giver and always has been. He has volunteered in all communities in which he has resided, activities are but not limited to weaving, and spinning classes, managed grist mills and put together our family events which he spends months and weeks preparing without asking for anything in return.

The traditional arts of Eastern Ky have been his passion, additionally throughout his career he has been a renowned florist ensuring family and friends did not have to worry about weddings, Christmas, and funeral decorations.

Lastly, we ask for prayers of healing to restore John’s health and bring comfort to his battle, we also ask for prayers for his oncologists and doctors.

Thank you,


Recent Donations
Show:
Carol Cornett Parrish
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Keeping all of you in my prayers. Give John a hug from me. Love you, my friend.

Neighbors in the Highland
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Our prayers are with you.

Kim Fisher
$ 75.00 USD
29 days ago

Prayers for you and your family

Kelley Cook
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Julene
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you John

Patsy Collins
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers up

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

With love, Terry

Anthony
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Kelley Cook
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lisa Werring
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Healing Prayers 🙏 We love you!

Alexa Childers
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo