Stout Adoption Fund

Help us adopt a baby!

Kelsey and I have always wanted to have a big family, and one of the ways we feel called to grow our family is through adoption.

Even before we started to question whether or not we would be able to have biological children, we knew that we wanted to adopt. Kelsey remembers holding her new adopted cousin when she was little and thinking “this is what I want to do”, and we often discussed this while we were dating.

Last year we went to a benefit dinner with adoption as a central theme, and it really hit us: what are we waiting for? We have been given so much and we pray the Lord will bring a child who needs a family into ours.

However, as you may know or guess, adoption is not an easy nor inexpensive process. Which brings us to the reason for this GiveSendGo.

First of all, please pray for us; that the Lord opens the right doors for us, that financially adoption will become possible (we are aiming to “go live” with our profile by summer), and that we have patience as we wait, knowing that His timing is the best timing.

Second, it would be a huge blessing if you were able to give financially to help us as we pursue this. We have been blown away by the support for us through the financial piece of this journey as well! We still need about $16,000 to get from where we are today to being able to “go live”, and are working hard to earn and raise that amount.

Thank you so much for considering, and for praying for us as we embark on this exciting journey. We are so grateful for all of you!

Jerry and Kelsey Stout