Supporting the Stout Family

A Father’s Plea: Help Us Rebuild After Toxic Mold Devastated Our Lives

As a father, I’ve always done everything I can to protect and provide for my family, but the past few months have been more devastating than I can put into words. Shortly after moving into what we thought was going to be a great start to home ownership, we discovered an overwhelming toxic mold infestation that has turned our lives upside down. We’ve lost 90% of our belongings—furniture, clothes, sentimental items—and the mold has even strongly effected our health. My wife and kids have been constantly sick, and the doctors told us the mold exposure is to blame. We were told not to even attempt remediation because the cost and severity of the contamination are far beyond anything we can manage.





This has left us in an unimaginable situation. We can’t live in the house, but we are still stuck paying the mortgage on a property deemed unlivable. On top of that, the emotional toll of losing our possessions, our health, and our stability has been crushing. We’ve tried to pick up the pieces, but we don’t have the resources to replace what we’ve lost or to move forward on our own. We are currently living with family, but these are temporary accommodations, doing our best to keep our kids safe and healthy, but we need help to give them the security they deserve.





I’ve never been someone who asks for help easily, but right now, my family and I have no other option. The funds raised will go directly toward finding a safe place to live, replacing necessities for our children, and covering the cost of detoxing and becoming healthy again. We are trying to stay strong for the sake of our kids, but we can’t do this alone. Your support, whether through a donation or sharing our story, would mean the world to us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping my family get back on our feet.







