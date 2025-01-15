Help us save animals from kill shelters

In the United States alone, six to eight million animals (pets) are brought to shelters each year, of which an estimated three to four million are subsequently euthanized (sentenced to death), including 2.7 million considered healthy and adoptable. That is 1 cat or dog killed every 90 seconds.

Scroll through Facebook, and you’ll see countless groups of people desperately trying to rehome pets. Visit a shelter, and you’ll find animals of all ages and situations, dropped off for every reason imaginable. But what should be a safety net for these animals has become a systemic nightmare.

The system is broken, from how hard it is to become a foster or adopter, to how difficult some shelters make it for rescue organizations to partner with them/to save animals.

Everyday Chris and I are tagged in countless posts from animals DUMPED on the streets to 🆘 urgent kill lists and we want to help them all but we have reached a cross-roads where we need help from the village and those that can not take on an animal but would like to help in some way. We need temporary solutions until our BIG long-term vision (see previous post) comes to fruition. I have put together needs and wants for our rescue. It is a labor of love but the hurtle is only financial as it is a big expense. Feeding, safety, sanitation comes at a hefty price. We need more crates, we would happily take used ones but have listed several types on our Amazon wishlist because the standard ones sometimes lead to more issues with break outs and injuries occurring as a result to their flimsiness. Depending on the dog, they are suitable. If there are better prices for the items listed or second hand we will happily accept donations in whichever form.

We need more outdoor kennels, fencing to create a smaller fenced dog run while we get to know each dog and how they react to other dogs and being off leash on our land. Our land is fenced but for horses. (Listed on Amazon wishlist).

Other ways to help, there is an option to donate within the wishlist so we can purchase items. Every dollar counts. If nothing else, spread the word, adopt an animal, pray for us to be able to help in the most efficient way and to be a voice. Drop a comment so this gets seen. Share your pet, previous pets or favorite animal or shelters in the comments or help bring people to our rescue page.





Paws and Pastures Sanctuary