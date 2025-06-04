Campaign Image

UKIP's Border Protection Mission

Goal:

 GBP £50,000

Raised:

 GBP £14,901

Campaign created by Benjamin Lee Walker

Campaign funds will be received by UKIP Trading LTD

We are reaching out to you today to support a crucial initiative by the UK Independence Party (UKIP) to secure our borders and protect our people. In light of the ongoing invasion of Britain, UKIP has conducted its first operation in the North of France, collaborating with the French police to locate and stop boats from crossing the Channel. We urgently need your support to continue this mission and ensure the safety of our communities. Your generosity will enable us to maintain designated teams on rotas in the North of France, working tirelessly to prevent the dangerous and illegal crossing of our borders.

As a proud members of the GB community, we understand the importance of securing our borders and upholding the rule of law. This campaign is not about politics; it is about protecting our people and preserving the sovereignty of our great nation. We cannot do this without your support.

Our goal is to raise £50,000 to fund this vital mission. Every penny counts, and your contribution will make a tangible difference in the lives of those we are protecting. Your generosity will help us to:

1. Maintain a presence in the North of France, working closely with the French authorities to locate and stop boats before they reach the Channel.

2. Collaborate with local communities to address the root causes of illegal immigration and prevent further tragedies.

Together, we can help prevent those who are risking everything to reach our shores. Your support will not only help to secure our borders but also uphold the values of compassion, dignity, and respect that define our great nation.

Please give generously to support UKIP's Border Protection Mission. Your contribution will help us to protect our people, secure our borders, and uphold the sovereignty of our great nation. Together, we can make a real difference. Thank you for your unwavering support.

Recent Donations
Richard Fahy
£ 20.00 GBP
20 minutes ago

Actions speak louder than words…. Something the government seems totally oblivious too…. God bless the men on this team…👍🏻

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
53 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
3 hours ago

Amanda
£ 10.00 GBP
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 40.00 GBP
6 hours ago

Donkey bob
£ 10.00 GBP
7 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
8 hours ago

Adrian Morris
£ 5.00 GBP
9 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
9 hours ago

Chanelle Tahir
£ 5.00 GBP
9 hours ago

Hope this helps I would of gave more buy this my last bit of money I had, I have shared and fingers crossed more people will see thank you

Anonymous Giver
£ 15.00 GBP
10 hours ago

I just hope it helps.

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
10 hours ago

Davey Boon
£ 30.00 GBP
11 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
12 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 20.00 GBP
12 hours ago

thank you
£ 5.00 GBP
14 hours ago

I wish I was younger to help

Tony Summers
£ 10.00 GBP
15 hours ago

Ex pat Scouser in OZ, Stop The Boats.

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
15 hours ago

