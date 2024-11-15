STOP UCSF Gender Experiments on Family Court Kids

This campaign is for legal fees to hold accountable UCSF Child and Adolescent Gender Center and the California Family Court system for kidnapping and sterilizing my minor son and to stop their plans to expand this ghoulish business. "Doctors" Stephen Rosenthal, M.D., Diane Ehrensaft, PhD, Janet Lee, M.D., and UCSF's Legal Director, Asaf Orr, procured and performed a Supprelin implant surgery on my son specifically prohibited by court orders. UCSF conspired with court-appointed Minor's Counsel, Daniel Harkins, my ex-wife, Christine Marie Underhill, and her attorney, Nathaniel Bigger, to plan and conceal this surgery for many months. Supprelin and Estrogen together cause irreversible sterilization plus numerous serious and life-shortening health detriments.

I filed four criminal Contempt motions against the above parties 9/29/2023. The Contra Costa Family Court accepted three motions and set hearing for 2/2/2024 against Harkins, Underhill, and Bigger but DENIED a hearing for UCSF, claiming UCSF is "not a party." We believe this is an error in law and intend to file either a Motion to Set Aside or a separate civil action against UCSF.

The court is trying to have it both ways regarding UCSF. It was the court itself that required UCSF's "treatment" of my son from the initial hearing under Judge Joni Hiramoto and in each custody order. It was Judge Hiramoto that forbid my participation in medical appointments. It was Judge Hiramoto who reversed Harkins' recommendation that my ex-wife be obligated to provide monthly medical updates. It was Judge Hiramoto who failed to disclose conflict of interest her having an (adult) transfeminine-identified daughter whose transition the judge had applauded on social media. Had we known Hiramoto's COI we surely would have sought her recusal.

The court looked the other way when UCSF ignored my legal requests for MyChart access and foiled my diligent efforts to learn about my son. The forbidden surgery by UCSF CAGC and its concealment could not have happened without the active connivance of the court, officers of the court Bigger and Harkins, and UCSF CAGC's former Legal Director, Asaf Orr.

The implant surgery was only a single-day outpatient procedure but generated a $209,820.34 charge on my insurance statement. We all know of someone who was hospitalized for days or a week and while their charges may have been significant, were nothing like this figure. There is huge money at stake in these experimental protocols that benefit the gender clinics, hospitals, pharma companies, unethical doctors and lawyers, and dare I say it, the courts themselves. Questions remain needing Discovery such as how this "gender affirming surgery" was approved for insurance reimbursement contrary to the written policy of United Healthcare and Apple requiring a minimum age of 18 which our son had not yet reached.

I have traveled to Sacramento multiple times to testify against bills like SB107, AB957, AB665. Sponsor Lori Wilson, sat opposite the committee room table and glared daggers at me my entire testimony. I testified alongside Chloe Cole only to have Sen. Scott Wiener subsequently claim detransitioners don't exist meanwhile Chloe was mere feet away. I provided testimony to other states' legislatures and Attorneys General to defend their reasonable child protection bills.



Others herald Gov. Newsom's veto of AB957 and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling to uphold Tennessee's and Kentucky's limitations on "gender affirming care" as signs the tide has turned. I am less certain. AB 957, if made law would have mandated adverse custody orders even worse than I suffered. I lost custody only of my older son because I preferred a slower, watchful waiting and differential diagnosis approach to the gender incongruence. Under AB957 I would have been deemed a child abuser and lost custody of my younger son too.

AB957 was only vetoed (for now) because it works against Gavin Newsom's presidential ambitions. Decisions like the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals only survive until more of the judiciary is overtaken by deranged ideologues like Judge Hiramoto and UCSF' legal director, Asaf Orr,who train other attorneys to push puberty blockers onto kids. Similarly, the state Bar Association refuses to investigate or discipline Minor's Counsel, Daniel Harkins, but cynically revealed that Harkins has their own previously undisclosed transgender identity.

Your donation will help defray the considerable legal costs I have absorbed in addition to other impacts on my health, livelihood, and family members having our lives upended by a corrupt judicial system conspiring with fanatical gender ideologues to intentionally sterilize our son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. They now want to scale up this business model to ensnare more children. Medicalizing kids for life is good for their business. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. Your donation will be used wisely. Thank you.





(Note: Thanks again to Abigail Shrier for her original interest in my family court case and UCSF's brazen lawlessness).







