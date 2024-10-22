Help Save My Home from Deed Fraud

I am raising funds to help me fight for my home due to Deed Fraud. I need legal assistance to help me fight this complicated situation.





Unfortunately, the costs associated with legal fees, court filings, and other related expenses are overwhelming. I am reaching out for support to help cover some of these costs and give me a fighting chance to save my home. The lawyer’s retainer fee is $6500 alone.

So I share this personal and urgent situation that threatens my home and my family's future. I have fallen victim to a sophisticated deed fraud scheme that has left me fighting for my home.





The end of last year, 2023, I purchased what I believed to be my dream home. However, unbeknownst to me, my realtor “friend” was involved with a title company notorious for fraudulent practices. The title company where he suggested I do my closing, had the seller of the property sign the deed over to them and then filed it with the county in their name, effectively stealing the deed.

After about six months of living in my home, fixing up the home, replacing and updating many things, I was served with legal papers that shattered my world. It was a lawsuit stating I have no entitlement to the property because I do not hold the deed as it is not in my name. Attempting to have me removed from the home, leaving me in a state of panic and uncertainty.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in my fight against this injustice.





Chris Warren, who represents himself as a realtor with HUIS Premier Realty, I found out does not hold a real estate license. He recommended using Trust & Title, a company co-owned by Victoria Strickler. Recently, in April 2024, she was arrested in connection to allegations of deed fraud, read about it —> Deed Fraud Arrest.

It was seeing these news stories that confirmed this is what happened to me Deed Fraud Scheme. Researching the title company owners, I have found that they have done this to many people. How they continue doing this is they shut down their businesses and reopen in another name. There are quite a few court cases very similiar to mine. Complaints with the BBB stated HUIS Realty was a “very shady firm”.





By sharing my story, I hope to bring awareness and help others who may have been impacted by these same individuals. If you feel compelled to support this cause, your donation can help us expose and stop these harmful practices, ensuring that others are protected in the future. Thank you for standing with me.





Sincerely,

Shavonne aka ChulaShay

Email - chulashay@yahoo.com

————————————————————
















