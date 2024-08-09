Help me file suit against Kamala Harris

Goal:
USD $150,000
Raised:
USD $1,340
Campaign funds will be received by JR Majewski
Hi, I am JR Majewski and this past week the Kamala Harris for President campaign defamed me in an attempt to cover for their VP pick Tim Walz.
Here’s what happened: In 2022 I had my military records STOLEN by the Democratic Party who then COLLUDED with the press to fabricate a story of Stolen Valor… all because I was on path to DEFEAT and UNSEAT a Democrat Incumbent…
All of the accusations were disproved and 11 months AFTER the election the USAF awarded me the Global War on Terrorism Medal.
Yet EVERY media outlet in this country ran the story in coordinated effort. MILLIONS were spent to assassinate my character.
Now, while I am forced to rebuild my life, Kamala Harris decides to falsely accuse me again. Using her NATIONAL PLATFORM as Vice President of the United States.
JR, Steve & I support your efforts to sue these disgusting people who destroy veterans lives! The exact same thing they did to Steve in his AZ LD-7 race! JUSTICE!
Thank you for your service. Give them all your got. We are behind you all the way!!!
Micah 7:8 “Do not gloat over me, my enemy! Though I have fallen, I will rise. Though I sit in darkness, the LORD will be my light.” Godspeed, Patriot! We’re with you, my friend!
Thank you for your service. Sue the out of them!!
Godspeed. Thank you for your service!
Justice!
Happy to help support you!
Wish I could do more for this worthy cause!
I stand with JR, the true hero!
Good luck!
Hope this helps my brother.
