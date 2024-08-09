Campaign Image

Help me file suit against Kamala Harris

Goal:

 USD $150,000

Raised:

 USD $1,340

Campaign created by JR Majewski

Campaign funds will be received by JR Majewski

Hi, I am JR Majewski and this past week the Kamala Harris for President campaign defamed me in an attempt to cover for their VP pick Tim Walz. 

Here’s what happened: In 2022 I had my military records STOLEN by the Democratic Party who then COLLUDED with the press to fabricate a story of Stolen Valor… all because I was on path to DEFEAT and UNSEAT a Democrat Incumbent… 

All of the accusations were disproved and 11 months AFTER the election the USAF awarded me the Global War on Terrorism Medal. 

Yet EVERY media outlet in this country ran the story in coordinated effort. MILLIONS were spent to assassinate my character. 

Now, while I am forced to rebuild my life, Kamala Harris decides to falsely accuse me again. Using her NATIONAL PLATFORM as Vice President of the United States. 

Daniel Clemons
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Karen Steve Slaton
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

JR, Steve & I support your efforts to sue these disgusting people who destroy veterans lives! The exact same thing they did to Steve in his AZ LD-7 race! JUSTICE!

Faith Lawrence
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for your service. Give them all your got. We are behind you all the way!!!

MemaDeb
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

MustangGirl3
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Micah 7:8 “Do not gloat over me, my enemy! Though I have fallen, I will rise. Though I sit in darkness, the LORD will be my light.” Godspeed, Patriot! We’re with you, my friend!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for your service. Sue the out of them!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Godspeed. Thank you for your service!

David Hanson
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Justice!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

lori Neal
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Anon
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Happy to help support you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Patricia Schaefer
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Wish I could do more for this worthy cause!

Kates
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

I stand with JR, the true hero!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Good luck!

Robert Cornicelli VFAF
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Hope this helps my brother.

