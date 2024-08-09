Help me file suit against Kamala Harris

Hi, I am JR Majewski and this past week the Kamala Harris for President campaign defamed me in an attempt to cover for their VP pick Tim Walz.

Here’s what happened: In 2022 I had my military records STOLEN by the Democratic Party who then COLLUDED with the press to fabricate a story of Stolen Valor… all because I was on path to DEFEAT and UNSEAT a Democrat Incumbent…

All of the accusations were disproved and 11 months AFTER the election the USAF awarded me the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

Yet EVERY media outlet in this country ran the story in coordinated effort. MILLIONS were spent to assassinate my character.

Now, while I am forced to rebuild my life, Kamala Harris decides to falsely accuse me again. Using her NATIONAL PLATFORM as Vice President of the United States.