Pray Steve keeps his leg after tragic accident

On Sept. 17, tragedy struck the Gallatin household. When Steve changed to his overalls and slipped his gun into his pocket never dreaming that his gun would go off. As he climbed out of his truck, his gun went off accidentally blowing a large hole in his leg, the damage to his leg was too great, and they flew him up to Eugene, OR, where they rushed him in surgery. The surgeon inserted a steel rod into the leg to hold the shattered bones in place. After many hours of surgery, the surgeon said that there was nothing more he could do. Steve had a 51% chance of losing his leg, depending on whether or not infection set in.

Steve and Lilly (his wife) are two of the most upbeat, loving Christians you would ever want to meet. They would give the shirt off their backs if you needed them to. They are retired and are on a fixed income.

Please pray that Steve will be able to save his leg. The doctor told Lilly that he couldn't stand on his leg for about 3-6 months or until the leg heals, to keep it elevated so the leg can reduce the swelling. The shot took most of his skin off in chunks, so there are many surgeries ahead for skin grafting ~ Lord willing.

There is a great need to help out in medical costs for our brother in Christ. Steve is a war veteran.