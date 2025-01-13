Please Help Steven's Miracle Recovery





He is a beloved son, brother, nephew, grandson, uncle, and friend with dreams of becoming a pilot, something for which he’d just passed a rigorous physical months ago, in preparation of beginning flight school. Needless to say, his dream has been put on hold.





Anything you can do to help Steven regain his life and pursuit of happiness is appreciated beyond words. He faces a daunting road ahead to recovery but we know that with his faith in God, along with the love shown to him by people from all over the country, he will again be fully healthy and ready to fulfill the purpose for which he was created. On behalf of his whole family (there's quite a bit of us), Yvette, Trey, Anna, and Aaron thank you for reading his story, praying, and giving. God Bless everyone who has helped, regardless of how that help is given.









Steven is a hard-working, God-fearing young man whose life has been upended by a serious bout of bacterial meningitis. He nearly died but by God’s grace has emerged from ICU on the road to recovery.