Steve support

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Steven Eisele
Steve was the victim of a closed family related shooting. He suffered several bullet wounds and is recovering in the hospital. He has many animals, bills, and now medical bills to worry about. We would be so thankful for any support given.
Dearest Steve, You have given of yourself to so many others with love and grace. Now please accept the love and kindness in return from family, friends and strangers. I pray for your complete recovery and a second chance at the good life you deserve.
