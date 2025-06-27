Steve support

Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Lily Eisele

Campaign funds will be received by Steven Eisele

Steve was the victim of a closed family related shooting. He suffered several bullet wounds and is recovering in the hospital. He has many animals, bills, and now medical bills to worry about. We would be so thankful for any support given.

Recent Donations
Steve
$ 200.00 USD
15 days ago

Dearest Steve, You have given of yourself to so many others with love and grace. Now please accept the love and kindness in return from family, friends and strangers. I pray for your complete recovery and a second chance at the good life you deserve.

