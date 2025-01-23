Help a Missionary Family In Need

Steve and Pat Ostergaard are an incredible couple whose lives have been a testament to God’s love, faithfulness, and service to others. After serving as missionaries in Kenya for three and a half years, pouring their hearts into building communities, sharing the Gospel, and offering hope to those in need, they had to return to the United States due in large part to an attempted robbery and vicious hatchet attack in their home. Steve had to undergo emergency brain surgery to close a large hole in his skull and insert a metal plate to repair his broken arm. Upon their return, they faced additional hardships, including Steve's memory impairment, more surgeries and an unexpected and difficult season of physical and financial adversity.

Like many returning missionaries, they have found the transition back to life in the States challenging. Without the resources and financial stability they once had, they are struggling to make ends meet, including keeping up with their medical and mortgage payments.

Despite all of this, they continue to support multiple ministries that they initiated in Kenya. For example, they have been providing $300 a month for Bible study materials, Bibles and food for 80 children every Saturday.

This family has sacrificed so much to serve others, and now they need our help. We believe God calls us to bear one another’s burdens, and this is an opportunity to come alongside them in love and encouragement. Our goal is to raise $20,000 to cover their immediate mortgage needs and provide a financial cushion as they work toward rebuilding their lives here at home.

How You Can Help:

1. Pray for healing, peace, provision, and guidance for their family during this time of transition.

2. Give whatever you feel led to contribute. Every dollar makes a difference, and no amount is too small. Monthly donations would be extremely welcome.

3. Share this campaign with your network. The more people who hear their story, the greater the impact we can make together.

We have uploaded some pictures of Steve and Pat with the Kenyan children and families for which they provided loving support.

Thank you for being part of this family’s story. Together, we can show them that their years of faithful service have not gone unnoticed and that their community stands with them as they navigate this season of uncertainty.

Let’s bless them abundantly, just as they have blessed so many others.