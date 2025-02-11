Help For The Ministry

There are THREE conferences I am looking to attend all within a 7-8 Day period, and I just got word that I will have a space to set up a booth at one of them on April 4-5. I am not a speaker at any of these conferences, but I am truly desperate to attend! There is a process of rebuilding happening for this ministry, and as I venture out to bring testimony on many different platforms.. from the church house to the state house to the streets of our communities.. I need help please. This is a testimony of hope, healing and deliverance from some of the darkest and most wicked perversions, delusions, traumas, victimizations and addictions known!

The ministry will be renting a vehicle for the trip, and while most of the accommodations have been taken care of I will have to take care of some. So, the ministry is in desperate need of funds to make this road trip even possible. The last road trip was so very powerful and some amazing opportunities presented themselves.. now it is time to get out to the conferences/gatherings I had actually been avoiding for so long now because I just didn't really feel like I was welcome honestly.

I need the peace of making amends with certain individuals face to face, as well as the fellowship and encouragement of being out there actually ministering and testifying again. Just having a booth at the Wisconsin Christian News conference is a Blessing in itself! The opportunities that are given to offer others Hope of their loved ones being made free from this cult, and to bring Truth to those who have no idea that even being a part of the church is an option to them! This is the only desire I have!! Please y'all... help make this happen. ♥

If you did not get the "update/eNewsletter" about the last road trip, then feel free to email me at ibelongamen@gmail.com with the subject, "LAST TRIP" and I will send you the email that went out on the last trip. It was one of the most powerful for this ministry thus far.

I will have to purchase tickets for two of the conferences, as I have already purchased my ticket for one of them. The dates of travel & events would be; 03/25 til 04/10. The rental would be the biggest cost. The accommodations have almost all been taken care of, but I will have to take care of some myself. If the campaign does not actually raise enough funds to make the entire trip, then I would make the Wisconsin Christian News Conference the top priority. Please share this campaign ~ https://www.givesendgo.com/SteppingOut

Please consider giving to the campaign above, or even through the website www.ibelongAmen.com/donate or

Venmo: @DavidArthurK or

CashAPP: $DavidArthurK or

IBA Ministries

PO Box 172

Hancock, ME 04640

In HIS Precious, Firm, and Loving Grip, David

For those that do not know my testimony... I was targeted, desensitized, preyed on, victimized, sexualized, molested, sex-trafficked, and ushered into a life of crime, drugs, prostitution, alcohol abuse, sexual addictions and perversions, being a recruiter for my own handlers and recruiting other youth into the darkness that held me captive.

While I am not the only one that can speak into this darkness, I am one of the very few that are ready, willing and able to be transparent about this type of past, even the horrendous things that I did to others. This is the real deal! This testimony has been the beginning of Hope and Freedom for many that have suffered and been victimized by the lgbTQia TransQueer Rainbow Agenda, as well as all of the perversion that saturates this world.

I am not afraid to stand against the opposition as I tell them all about themselves by simply telling them all about me. That is the power of a testimony! Please do not hinder this powerful weapon from being released to as many as possible. Please help fund this mission of Truth that can light up the darkest and most deviant of places!

Please help IBA Ministries to travel to Ohio and Wisconsin offering up testimony... not forgetting the lives that are touched as I travel and come into contact with the ones needing truth at the rest stops, the restaurants, and all along the way pouring out Truth and reality of Freedom, Clarity and Justice for all!

This is not me! David is not special! This is all of HIM and none of me! I am weak, but HE is strong! I am Blessed, Honored and very Grateful to be used in such a way! Please help me make this road trip a reality.