Legal Fees and help 4 family fighting 4 freedom

First Ammendment, Second Ammendment, fourth Ammendment, Right to Privacy have been ripped away from our peaceful law abiding family. A million people attended January 6th for one purpose, and one purpose only❤ to pray.

As soon as Biden became “president”, the FBI began harassing and oppressing the James/Westbury family. This course of conduct was part of the politically charged left’s vindictive plan against Americans who stood by the President during the tumultuous election certification process. The James/Westbury gentlemen are bravely carrying the flag of freedom and democracy to federal court. They need our God-given strength, support, and help.

After being present with thousands of others by the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, the James/Westburys returned to their home in a quiet town in Minnesota. They had done what the President of the United States requested, with their political activism ending once Pence certified the election. Then, the FBI, under someone’s direction, decided to retaliate.

Initially, the FBI reached out to the Westburys around February 2021 to “talk and ask Jonah Westbury some questions regarding January 6th.” The Westburys knew of the ongoing political battle in the halls of D.C. and decided that the best thing to do was to get an Attorney to speak on their behalf to the FBI. Once they hired an attorney, the FBI not only stopped reaching out, but also went radio silent and did not accept calls or messages from the Westburys or their Attorney.

On April 9, 2021 the FBI obtained a “no-knock warrant” against Jonah Westbury. At 6:30 am the FBI entered the main house with a battering ram and began to clear the house in a close quarter combat style. Clearing the house with fully automatic assault rifles which had combat strobe lights attached to them. They cleared the house room by room. Kicking each door in and pointing these automatic military assault rifles in the face of everyone in the house as they lie in bed in terror. They handcuffed and shackled each member of the house shirtless and barefoot and dragged them outside the house in the middle of a harsh Minnesota late winter. Jonah rents an apartment attached to the Westbury home that has a separate entrance. Jonah hearing the raucous came out of his apartment. In the initial February 2021 conversation with the FBI; they were informed that Jonah did not live in the main house; but had his own rental unit. Jonah was put in handcuffs and shackles and brought to Minneapolis. He was released the same day.

A few days prior to October 4, 2021, Aaron James and his mother Rosemarie Westbury were at the airport to catch a flight to attend the funeral of the unexpected death of Aaron’s Aunt. However, the FBI, using advanced surveillance technology, knew of the trip and made the TSA question and search the James/Westburys so that they would miss their flight. The family hadn’t realized that there was something wrong until it took over an hour to issue boarding passes, they were issued tickets marked with an “SSFS” on their boarding passes. Unbeknown to the two this is the FBI’s counter terrorism watch list called the selectee list. This was followed by a full body search of person and luggage additional body scans including x-ray and metal detector and swabs for dangerous or prohibited materials. Including being questioned on their travel plans. As well as activation of the security lights and sirens. The process took well over 2 ½ hours. The two travelers missed their flight and were forced to go back home. Knowing that someone or something was messing with their lives. Rosemarie Westbury with no charges brought against her had to endure this humiliating anti-terror screening procedure

Isaac Westbury, the non-violent 19-year-old son who gets random seizures. At 6:00 a.m. on October 4, 2021, was awakened by in excess of twenty-five FBI agents, along with their Armored vehicle equipped with a battering ram, as well as a SWAT team. Using a bull horn and sirens they began shouting orders to the residents of the home, so all the surrounding neighbors were awakened by this gross over-reach. The FBI also began to intimidate the neighbors as they were opening their doors to see what was going on, and to depart for work. The FBI intimidated the neighbors by shining spotlights and yelling at them over the bullhorn and brandishing fully automatic military assault rifles. They screamed at the neighbors to GET BACK IN YOUR HOUSE. All the residents of the home as they exited were met with flood lights shining in their faces and red dots from lasers attached to fully automatic military assault rifles on their chests The agents seized all electronic devices in the Westbury’s home; later demanding that the James/Westburys get rid of all firearms, ammunition, knives and even to get rid of their antique replica firearms, along with their compound hunting bows.

The FBI dragged Aaron James and the Westbury men, who were in bare feet, stocking feet and flip-flops and half-dressed, out of their home and arrested them. They put them in handcuffs and ankle shackles. A few hours later, in their final act to humiliate and dehumanize these men, the FBI released the James/Westbury men onto the streets of Minneapolis with no phones, no phone call, barefoot and in their pajamas. They were told to return to their home.

The FBI charged Isaac Westbury, age 19, with the catch-all charge of “Civil Disorder,” Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and the Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

The middle son, Jonah Westbury, age 26, must, in court, now fight the FBI’s charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building and Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building and Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Capitol Building and Grounds, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Similarly, the oldest son, Aaron James. age 35, has to clear his name of the boilerplate charges of Civil Disorder, Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building. These allegations and charges are particularly troublesome because Aaron, a U.S. Navy Veteran who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and one tour with the joint operations command seal team 5 counter terrorism operations in the Philippians. Aaron was outside of the capitol attempting to help a citizen on the ground who couldn’t breathe because the capitol hill officers had sprayed him with pepper-mace and caused him to go into respiratory failure, which ultimately led to cardiac arrest. Aaron who was trained as a Fleet Marine Force corpsman “combat medic” was attempting to get to the man to perform CPR and render first aid before he himself was sprayed.

Finally, Robert Westbury, the father, is a 62 year-old who, apart from having had 8 strokes to this day is seen on video praying at the Capitol building demonstrations, was arrested by the FBI and charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

The James/Westbury men’s freedom is in jeopardy as they prepare to head into trial. However, there is much more at stake than just their freedom. OUR freedom hangs in the balance, and, just like many other monumental court cases before this one; things are going to change for the better or worse. We are helping these great Americans who not only did their civic duty, but also have served this nation proudly and honorably in the military and everyday community involvement.

There are people in D.C. selling the illusion of freedom to the neo-liberals, while surreptitiously and menacingly controlling the narrative and the people of this great country. Using intimidation, manipulation via force, and direct systematic oppression, the leftist government keeps coming with a putrid aroma of an early Venezuela or Cuba. This effort, this case, this movement that the James/Westbury gentlemen have embarked on is for God and for Country.