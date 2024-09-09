Supporting Stephanie's Healing Journey

Stephanie’s Healing Journey

Hello, my name is Tara and I am writing this GiveSendGo for my dear friend Stephanie. My prayer in writing this is that you see Stephanie for the amazing woman she is, and feel her vibrant spirit within the lines of this story. I have full trust in GOD that Stephanie will be supported by family, friends, and commUNITY, as we all resonate with the interconnected unions amongst us all.

What we see in others, we see in ourselves; what we see in ourselves, we see in others.

I met Stephanie in 2013. We both married into a family. We were the outsiders coming in and immediately I loved her. We had so many similarities about our spiritual and physical beliefs. One particular part element that stood out about Stephanie was her passion for health! She was ALIVE in her health journey! Not only did she just talk about health, she embodied it!

Stephanie is a Mother. She walks the path of service for her children, 19, 15, and 9 years old. Dedicated and present, she is in tune with each of their needs. When her oldest son was young, she used natural healing to support and shift the issues he was experiencing through alternative options such as nutrition, supplements and functional labs through a Naturopathic Doctor. Stephanie has educated herself on these topics way above what most of us can comprehend.

So, when she told me last year what she was experiencing in her own health, I was dumbfounded.

DCIS Ductal carcinoma in situ and Paget’s of the breast.

This affects the milk ducts of the breast. Immediately I thought of breast feeding. Immediately I thought of her being the best mom she could be. Immediately I thought of us mothers collectively. My mind thought about emotions and how they play a role in our health. I thought about Stephanie’s loss of her own mother from cancer when she was a teen. And what she has been through with her two sons. My heart cried for her.

But then..

I remembered this is Stephanie. One of the most informed people I know on alternative and natural healing.

The point in question is how Stephanie will weave her beliefs and experiences of what health is within allopathic medicine. Allopathic medicine wants to do drastic surgeries and possibly radiation as a preventive measure. There are many alternative treatments Stephanie can undergo, and has been, that can correct this. But it all costs money.

As you know, money and health can cause feelings of overwhelm and exhaustion, both of what we do not want Stephanie to feel during this time. For just a moment if you could, envision yourself taking care of children, working full time, household chores starring you in the face, while trying to focus on your health, for what feels like life or death. That feeling is what I ask of you to embrace, and to help contribute to Stephanie’s support.

Here are the details:

Stephanie had an infection in her nipple in Oct 2023.

Prompting her first mammogram Nov 2023.

Biopsy in Dec 2023 showing DCIS.

Diagnosis received May 2024 of Paget’s.

She has diligently been working on creating her team of Doctors & Healers to help her formulate a plan that is in alignment with her health outcomes.

Easily spending over $1000 per month with her FSA Health Account now emptied.

Stephanie has the belief that our bodies have the innate ability to heal when given what they need. The healing modalities she is undergoing so far are the following:

IV Vitamin C

Diet: FREE of ALL gluten, dairy, corn, sugar, alcohol, and high intake of Vegetables

Many supplements, to name a few, green tea, mushrooms, Pectasol, Black Cumin, IP6, Breast Defend, Curcumin

Naturopath Visits

Lab Work

Acupuncture

Reiki

Soul Prayers

Sound Healing

Yoga

Time spent out in nature

Stephanie truly believes that she is experiencing this so that she can show others how...

WE ALL HAVE A CHOICE in how we heal!!

For as long as I have known Stephanie, I have never known her to ask for help and support for anything. She is very independent and I know she will not ask you, her community, and her friends of friends and family for help.

She told me that someone shared with her that people don’t want to be a burden to others and that people often do want help but don’t know how they can help! And that being able to help someone in this way can actually be a beautiful gift to the person giving as well as the person receiving this kind of life changing support!

This is where I come in and you come in. This is where we join together with Stephanie in the middle of our circle.

Please, help me show Stephanie that support is ALL AROUND HER! I ask you to please consider contributing to Stephanie’s cause that is humanity’s cause also…

WE CAN CHOOSE HOW WE HEAL!

In giving to Stephanie’s Health Journey, you will be blessed…

This is God’s promise. This is Universal Law in action! <3



