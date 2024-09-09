Supporting Stephanie's Healing Journey

Goal:
Stephanie’s Healing Journey
Hello, my name is Tara and I am writing this GiveSendGo for my dear friend Stephanie. My prayer in writing this is that you see Stephanie for the amazing woman she is, and feel her vibrant spirit within the lines of this story. I have full trust in GOD that Stephanie will be supported by family, friends, and commUNITY, as we all resonate with the interconnected unions amongst us all.
What we see in others, we see in ourselves; what we see in ourselves, we see in others.
I met Stephanie in 2013. We both married into a family. We were the outsiders coming in and immediately I loved her. We had so many similarities about our spiritual and physical beliefs. One particular part element that stood out about Stephanie was her passion for health! She was ALIVE in her health journey! Not only did she just talk about health, she embodied it!
Stephanie is a Mother. She walks the path of service for her children, 19, 15, and 9 years old. Dedicated and present, she is in tune with each of their needs. When her oldest son was young, she used natural healing to support and shift the issues he was experiencing through alternative options such as nutrition, supplements and functional labs through a Naturopathic Doctor. Stephanie has educated herself on these topics way above what most of us can comprehend.
So, when she told me last year what she was experiencing in her own health, I was dumbfounded.
DCIS Ductal carcinoma in situ and Paget’s of the breast.
This affects the milk ducts of the breast. Immediately I thought of breast feeding. Immediately I thought of her being the best mom she could be. Immediately I thought of us mothers collectively. My mind thought about emotions and how they play a role in our health. I thought about Stephanie’s loss of her own mother from cancer when she was a teen. And what she has been through with her two sons. My heart cried for her.
But then..
I remembered this is Stephanie. One of the most informed people I know on alternative and natural healing.
The point in question is how Stephanie will weave her beliefs and experiences of what health is within allopathic medicine. Allopathic medicine wants to do drastic surgeries and possibly radiation as a preventive measure. There are many alternative treatments Stephanie can undergo, and has been, that can correct this. But it all costs money.
As you know, money and health can cause feelings of overwhelm and exhaustion, both of what we do not want Stephanie to feel during this time. For just a moment if you could, envision yourself taking care of children, working full time, household chores starring you in the face, while trying to focus on your health, for what feels like life or death. That feeling is what I ask of you to embrace, and to help contribute to Stephanie’s support.
Here are the details:
Stephanie had an infection in her nipple in Oct 2023.
Prompting her first mammogram Nov 2023.
Biopsy in Dec 2023 showing DCIS.
Diagnosis received May 2024 of Paget’s.
She has diligently been working on creating her team of Doctors & Healers to help her formulate a plan that is in alignment with her health outcomes.
Easily spending over $1000 per month with her FSA Health Account now emptied.
Stephanie has the belief that our bodies have the innate ability to heal when given what they need. The healing modalities she is undergoing so far are the following:
IV Vitamin C
Diet: FREE of ALL gluten, dairy, corn, sugar, alcohol, and high intake of Vegetables
Many supplements, to name a few, green tea, mushrooms, Pectasol, Black Cumin, IP6, Breast Defend, Curcumin
Naturopath Visits
Lab Work
Acupuncture
Reiki
Soul Prayers
Sound Healing
Yoga
Time spent out in nature
Stephanie truly believes that she is experiencing this so that she can show others how...
WE ALL HAVE A CHOICE in how we heal!!
For as long as I have known Stephanie, I have never known her to ask for help and support for anything. She is very independent and I know she will not ask you, her community, and her friends of friends and family for help.
She told me that someone shared with her that people don’t want to be a burden to others and that people often do want help but don’t know how they can help! And that being able to help someone in this way can actually be a beautiful gift to the person giving as well as the person receiving this kind of life changing support!
This is where I come in and you come in. This is where we join together with Stephanie in the middle of our circle.
Please, help me show Stephanie that support is ALL AROUND HER! I ask you to please consider contributing to Stephanie’s cause that is humanity’s cause also…
WE CAN CHOOSE HOW WE HEAL!
In giving to Stephanie’s Health Journey, you will be blessed…
This is God’s promise. This is Universal Law in action! <3
November 11th, 2024
I’ve been doing a lot of research and reading on mold/mycotoxins since getting the results of my Total Tox test. And waiting for the results of the mold inspection and air test the mold inspector did. I was expecting them this last week but they still haven’t come in. I’m not hoping for a negative result… All I ask is that they be accurate so I know how I need to move forward.
I talked to my Naturopathic Oncologist about FenBen and she had me start a protocol with FenBen (anti-parasitic and anti-cancer, if anyone is interested I have some links to studies regarding this) and Ivermectin.
It looks like I may need to have surgery at this point because although I’ve done a lot of work and implemented many this for healing, "things" are still growing. I was really hoping that my last imaging would show a stop or regression but it did not so coming into acceptance that surgery may be necessary while I continue to do the work on detoxing and supporting my body’s natural healing abilities.
I am grateful I took my time, was able to put off surgery and do a lot of healing work this last year. Getting rushed into surgery was not what my emotional well being needed. One good thing about surgery is I can get the Signaterra test that will tell us exactly what is effective against this specific type of C word but I'm not sure if insurance will cover this for me or not.
The costs of detox and probably needing to move and future testing is overwhelming especially with having to be out of work for a couple of months to recover from surgery. The cost of the really top notch detox protocol my FDN clinal advisor suggested and ND agreed would be good choice takes care of mycotoxins, heavy metals and other chemicals is quite pricey (over $1,000 with out my practitioner account it would be over $2,000) and takes 9 weeks to complete. I need financial support to be able to do this so, again I’m asking for that support.
This has been extremely challenging for me, please pray for me as I need lots of support and help accepting this (surgery being my next step and asking for help and support) right now.
Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive! Thank you for your patience when I’m slow to respond at times. And thank you for making me feel cared for and checking on how I’ve been doing ❤️
September 27th, 2024
Thanks to the generous donations here I was able to get a functional lab that tests for the total toxin load of the body, looking at 20 heavy metals, 31 mycotoxins and 39 environmental toxins. Toxins commonly hide in fatty tissue such as the breast, which have less circulation and less ability to detox so can be an underlying cause of BC. So, I felt it was important to get this test and my ND agreed however it is quite expensive. I’m looking forward to getting those results in a few weeks. Donations received so far also helped pay for part of my next IV Vit C treatment and part of the Emotion Code session I had last week.
I also got back some blood labs back showing promising results. My Interleukin-8 (a protein that acts as a chemokine and plays a role in inflammation, cancer, promoting tumor progression and other conditions) which was 211 the first time we tested it back in July with the range being 0-66, last month it had come down to 146 and the most recent being at 75! I’m excited about this as it’s not much above range and I will continue what I’m doing to bring that down even more.
There were many markers on this set of labs and I won't bore you with the details but the Interleukin-8 was my one marker that was significantly out of range and its come down so much in just a couple of months and that feels like such great progress.
Thank you for checking in on me and your continued positive thoughts and prayers! ❤️
I am so grateful for the continued support and blessings! ❤️❤️❤️
