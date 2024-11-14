Help J6'er Stephanie Baez Fight The Vicious DOJ

This is one of the most outrageous and tragic J6 stories you will read.

Stephanie Baez is a beautiful, intelligent young woman who wanted nothing more than to live her dreams of attending medical school and starting a family. But the Biden/Harris regime has ripped those dreams away from her with glee -- financially devastating her, causing her to have numerous miscarriages and failed IVF attempts due to stress, and preventing her from attending medical school.

AND NOW, EVEN AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S VICTORY, EVEN AFTER THE SUPREME COURT RULED THAT 18 U.S.C. 1512 SHOULD NOT BE USED IN JANUARY 6TH CASES, AND EVEN AFTER SHE PLEADED GUILTY TO FOUR MISDEMEANORS, THE DOJ INSISTS ON TERRORIZING THIS YOUNG WOMAN FURTHER BY FORCING TO GO TO TRIAL ON A 20-YEAR FELONY IN A FEW WEEKS ON DECEMBER 3RD.

Stephanie was entirely peaceful on January 6th. Like thousands of others, she simply went to the Capitol to exercise her First Amendment rights and have her voice be heard about the fraud in the 2020 Presidential election. She was only inside for a few minutes, and she did not engage in any violence or property destruction.

She was charged with the four standard misdemeanors, essentially for trespassing. But Stephanie refused to bow to the government tyrants when they tried to force her into taking a plea deal. Stephanie came here legally from Mexico as a young child. Her parents risked everything to get away from a corrupt, Marxist-type government that used the law as a weapon. She could not betray her parents' sacrifice by simply taking the easy way out at the beginning of her prosecution.

The DOJ was furious at that. So as they did in many cases, they vindictively ADDED A 20-YEAR FELONY CHARGE just a couple weeks before Stephanie's original trial date.

The stress of facing the felony charge had a devastating effect on Stephanie's health. She desperately wanted to start a family. Because of a couple hereditary medical conditions, Stephanie needed to use IVF to attempt to become pregnant. However, as a result of the stress of her January 6th prosecution, her health issues and pregnancy attempts have become a nightmare. Since 2022, she has had to have TEN surgeries, has had FIVE failed attempts at IVF, and has had TWO miscarriages. As a result, the odds of having a child through IVF are not looking good for Stephanie.

Due to these health issues and the DOJ's relentless pursuit of her, Stephanie decided to plead guilty to the four misdemeanors earlier this year, anticipating that the United States Supreme Court would toss out the 1512 Obstruction of Official Proceedings felony. And then the Supreme Court DID IN FACT RULE THAT 1512 WAS INAPPROPRIATE IN JANUARY 6TH CASES -- BUT THE DOJ IS BLATANTLY DISREGARDING THAT RULING AND INSISTING ON TAKING STEPHANIE TO TRIAL ON THAT CHARGE!! Incredibly, their theory seems to be that because of some sassy social media postings by Stephanie, somehow she engaged in the destruction or "impairment" of the Electoral College vote certificates. You cannot make this up.

Even more incredibly, THE DOJ REFUSES TO AGREE TO DELAY THE TRIAL UNTIL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S INAUGURATION TO SEE IF HE HALTS THE JANUARY 6TH PROSECUTIONS!!!

Stephanie is thus faced with a major felony trial in a few weeks on December 3rd. She cannot even afford the costs of travel to the trial, let alone the substantial legal fees she will incur. SHE NEEDS YOUR HELP!!!

PLEASE DONATE WHAT YOU CAN TO HELP STEPHANIE AND HER LAWYERS FIGHT THE BIDEN/HARRIS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.

Any amounts donated beyond Stephanie's costs or fees will be applied directly to the legal fees and costs of other indigent January 6th defendants.