stemcells 4 victor

“ For I know the plans and thoughts that I have for you,’ says the Lord, ‘plans for peace and well-being and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11 Amplified Bible version.

Victor’s Story

Our son Victor was born in 2006 he was healthy and developing normally. When he turned 1 years old, we started noticing strong allergies to dairy and wheat and an adverse response to immunizations that induced an Asthma-like reaction. The adverse reactions increased in severity triggering Encephalopathy that led to the diagnosis; Autism Spectrum Disorder, Sensory Integration Disorder, Apraxia of Speech, and Hypotonia in 2009 just before turning 3 years. He was and is still a non-speaker, we have as you may imagine tried many interventions and they have all been beneficial. My prayer and dream is to help Victor be as independent as possible and I am so grateful to all my friends and family for joining us in this journey.

 I have been researching Stem Cells since 2009 and I am impressed with Dr. Neil Riordan who is the Founder of the Medistem Lab in Panama in 2007 see at https://www.medistempanama.com/neil-riordan-phd/

Dr. Riordan Ph.D. in collaboration with universities has published clinical trials for Autism, MS, and RA and I believe in Heart Failure too. The Medistem Lab (their clinic is the Stem Cell Institute) provides stem cells from MSCs or Mesenchymal Cells derived from Umbilical Cords donated after a healthy childbirth. Medistem only selects from 6 cell lines and screens and fortifies the treatment with additional biological nutraceutical ingredients. A few well known guests of the Stem Cell Institute include Mel Gibson and his father and Tony Robbins. You can find many testimonials from the Stem Cell Institute at www.cellmedicine.com


Recent Donations
