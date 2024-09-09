stemcells 4 victor

“ For I know the plans and thoughts that I have for you,’ says the Lord, ‘plans for peace and well-being and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11 Amplified Bible version.

Victor’s Story

Our son Victor was born in 2006 he was healthy and developing normally. When he turned 1 years old, we started noticing strong allergies to dairy and wheat and an adverse response to immunizations that induced an Asthma-like reaction. The adverse reactions increased in severity triggering Encephalopathy that led to the diagnosis; Autism Spectrum Disorder, Sensory Integration Disorder, Apraxia of Speech, and Hypotonia in 2009 just before turning 3 years. He was and is still a non-speaker, we have as you may imagine tried many interventions and they have all been beneficial. My prayer and dream is to help Victor be as independent as possible and I am so grateful to all my friends and family for joining us in this journey.

I have been researching Stem Cells since 2009 and I am impressed with Dr. Neil Riordan who is the Founder of the Medistem Lab in Panama in 2007 see at https://www.medistempanama.com/neil-riordan-phd/

Dr. Riordan Ph.D. in collaboration with universities has published clinical trials for Autism, MS, and RA and I believe in Heart Failure too. The Medistem Lab (their clinic is the Stem Cell Institute) provides stem cells from MSCs or Mesenchymal Cells derived from Umbilical Cords donated after a healthy childbirth. Medistem only selects from 6 cell lines and screens and fortifies the treatment with additional biological nutraceutical ingredients. A few well known guests of the Stem Cell Institute include Mel Gibson and his father and Tony Robbins. You can find many testimonials from the Stem Cell Institute at www.cellmedicine.com



