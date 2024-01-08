State Court Lawsuit to STOP Ballot Measure 114

Help fund the defense of your right to keep and bear arms in the State of Oregon!!! This is the official crowdfunding site for this effort to raise funds to protect the victory against Ballot Measure 114.

Tyler Smith & Associates, PC and its lead case attorney Anthony "Tony" Aiello, Jr. successfully represented Mr. Arnold and Mr. Asmussen in Arnold v. Kotek (23CV41008). At the State Circuit Court level, this lawsuit prevailed in stopping Ballot Measure 114 in Harney County Circuit Court in December of 2022 and ultimately prevailing at a full trial in November of 2023. We also defended against two attempts to overturn the trial court’s preliminary injunction before the Oregon Supreme Court! This lawsuit, and the judgment we are defending, are now the only things protecting you and your constitutional right to bear arms from Ballot Measure 114.

The State Defendants have announced their intention to appeal the Harney County Circuit Court Opinion, and we anticipate that this case could go all the way to the Oregon Supreme Court. All Oregonians need your help. Tyler Smith & Associates, PC is seeking financial support for their clients who initially stepped up to defeat Ballot Measure 114 and are setting out to defend that ruling against these forthcoming appeals. We are asking our fellow Oregonians to join with our organizational partners to fund this litigation ---- BUT we cannot do this alone or without your help.

As you probably know, the State of Oregon and their 8 attorneys spent your taxpayer money to vigorously fight to deprive you of your right to bear arms by filing unsuccessful motion after unsuccessful motion in this case. We anticipate that this will continue on appeal. This means that the State Defendants are making the preservation of OUR right to bear arms very expensive for us to protect.

This lawsuit is all that has stood between our clients, you, and every other Oregonian and the most extreme anti-firearm law in the nation. If it wasn't for this case, all of us would face arrest for our standard capacity magazines and be forced to obtain a permission slip from the government to be able to exercise a fundamental constitutional right. Many of your firearms may simply be illegal to own.

This case was fought under the Oregon Constitution’s Article I, section 27 -- Oregon's "right to bear arms" -- which reads: "The people shall have the right to bear arms for the defence [sic] of themselves, and the State, but the Military shall be kept in strict subordination to the civil power[.]"

We believe that Ballot Measure 114 is unconstitutional under BOTH the Second Amendment and Article I, section 27. We are seeking to raise at least $50,000 with our fellow Oregonians to join with any willing 2A organizations to fund the rest of this fight all the way through to the Oregon Supreme Court. Based on the way the State Defendants have litigated this case so far, we think this case could cost upward of $100,000 to defend on appeal.

950,891 Oregonians voted against Ballot Measure 114, and we need as many of you as possible to help us continue this fight and reach our goals.

Thank you in advance for your support!

DISCLAIMERS

____________________________________________

* Tyler Smith & Associates, PC is not partnering or splitting fees with donors.

** Donating to this campaign does not create an attorney-client relationship with Tyler Smith & Associates, PC or any of its attorneys.

*** If this campaign raises more than is spent in attorney fees on this case through all appeals, or if Plaintiffs are ultimately awarded all attorney fees, funds received through donations will be donated to the pro-firearm organizations who financially support this case by defending the appeal arising out of Arnold v. Kotek (23CV41008).

**** A lawyer cannot allow a third party to control the litigation. Those who donate to this campaign cannot influence Tyler Smith & Associates, PC or the litigation in Arnold v. Kotek (23CV41008) or any subsequent proceedings or appeals.



