Stars and Stripes at the Laurel Center

Hello! My name is Bethany Whittington. I am a member of American Heritage Girls looking to achieve my Stars and Stripes award. This award is the pinnacle of the program including benefiting the community through service.

My project aims to serve The Laurel Center, a local non-profit organization located in Winchester, Virginia that is dedicated to intervention, advocacy, and prevention of sexual and domestic violence. The Laurel Center created a safe housing environment for endangered women and children.

My goal is to renovate a section of garden as well as building two raised garden boxes for residents to enjoy during their stay at The Laurel Center. It is my hope that this project, Lord willing, will impact the community involved with The Laurel Center for many years to come.

With your help we can make this project possible. Each donation is greatly appreciated. Thanks for taking the time to consider!





-Bethany Whittington, Troop 7770, Stars and Stripes Candidate

