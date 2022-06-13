Stand with Officer Schurr

My name is Rebecca. I am a close friend of Officer Chris Schurr and his wife. What has happened to Officer Schurr could happen to any officer fighting for his or her life, and what his wife is going through could be any officer’s spouse. Now, more than ever, the Schurr family needs our support. Officer Schurr was fired from the police department. This continues to be a long, scary, and uncertain road they are on, so we want to do all we can to help ease their financial burden as they try to survive these horrific circumstances. Thank you for your love and support. Please stay safe and pray for the Schurr’s and all those affected by this.