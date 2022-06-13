Campaign Image

Stand with Officer Schurr

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $11,000

Campaign created by Rebecca Hawkins

Campaign funds will be received by Brandey Schurr

Stand with Officer Schurr

My name is Rebecca. I am a close friend of Officer Chris Schurr and his wife. What has happened to Officer Schurr could happen to any officer fighting for his or her life, and what his wife is going through could be any officer’s spouse. Now, more than ever, the Schurr family needs our support.  Officer Schurr was fired from the police department. This continues to be a long, scary, and uncertain road they are on, so we want to do all we can to help ease their financial burden as they try to survive these horrific circumstances. Thank you for your love and support. Please stay safe and pray for the Schurr’s and all those affected by this.

Recent Donations
Show:
IT Tom
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

DWH
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

CF
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Still praying. Keep the faith.

IT Tom
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

DWH
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Merry Christmas!

IT Tom
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

IT Tom
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

DWH
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

IT Tom
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

IT Tom
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Nancy Jo Wilson
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

I stand with officer Schur.

CF
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Still praying for all of you. Keep the faith.

IT Tom
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

kevin hoffman
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

good luck

DWH
$ 90.00 USD
1 year ago

Blessings, always.

IT Tom
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

IT Tom
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

I pray all will be made right and you are free from this soon!

IT Tom
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo