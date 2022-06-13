Stand with Officer Schurr

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $11,000
Campaign funds will be received by Brandey Schurr
My name is Rebecca. I am a close friend of Officer Chris Schurr and his wife. What has happened to Officer Schurr could happen to any officer fighting for his or her life, and what his wife is going through could be any officer’s spouse. Now, more than ever, the Schurr family needs our support. Officer Schurr was fired from the police department. This continues to be a long, scary, and uncertain road they are on, so we want to do all we can to help ease their financial burden as they try to survive these horrific circumstances. Thank you for your love and support. Please stay safe and pray for the Schurr’s and all those affected by this.
Still praying. Keep the faith.
Merry Christmas!
I stand with officer Schur.
Still praying for all of you. Keep the faith.
good luck
Blessings, always.
I pray all will be made right and you are free from this soon!
